Red Sox Shock MLB With Adley Rutschman Blockbuster Trade

The Boston Red Sox have been linked to a wide range of sluggers over the last few weeks with the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline approaching.

With just a few hours to go until the deadline, things took a significant turn. Red Sox content creator Jared Carrabis got the rumors started by claiming that Boston and the Baltimore Orioles were close to a deal to send three-time All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman to the Red Sox. Carrabis noted that the talks were in the medical review stage.

This set off a powder keg of rumors and updates. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Joel Sherman of the New York Post, and Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com all shared various updates about a potential deal and the medical review stage.

At one point, it was reported that the medical review was over, the full trade was set. And all Boston had to do was say yes.

After a long waiting period, the trade finally was pushed over the edge.

"BREAKING: The Boston Red Sox are acquiring three-time All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman in a trade with the Baltimore Orioles," ESPN's Jeff Passan reported on Monday.

What Adley Rutschman Brings To Boston

Jul 12, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman (35) waives to the fans before a game against the Kansas City Royals at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Rutschman coming to town, Boston is getting a star at a position where the club truly needed a boost. Connor Wong has been better than he was last year, but entered the season expected to be the team's No. 2 catcher. Back in Spring Training, he had to fight to earn a spot on the roster against Matt Thaiss. Carlos Narváez was supposed to be someone who could carry the load offensively this season, but he has had a tough year.

Rutschman won't fix things right away behind the plate, as he is on the Injured List with a left wrist injury. But when he's ready to go, Boston is going to be getting a legit star at the position. Before landing on the Injured List, Rutschman was slashing .251/.331/.433 with a .764 OPS, eight homers and 47 RBIs in 67 games played.

The best part of Rutschman's game is his defense. The former No. 1 overall pick has elite blocking and framing metrics and is tied for the league lead with 14 runners caught stealing despite his limited playing time this season. There's no better catcher at controlling the run game right now.

Adley is a three-time All-Star and is under team control in 2027. In a perfect world, Boston will find a way to lock up the 28-year-old beyond that as well.

There is still time left for the Red Sox to add more. A month ago, the Red Sox looked like they were done. The 2026 season seemed over. Now, Boston is adding a superstar behind the plate and clearly trying to make a run. The Red Sox have been the best team in baseball for a month. Now, they're getting significantly better. Once they get Roman Anthony and Mead back, this is a club that can compete with anyone. That said, they didn't even need those two to sweep the Los Angeles Dodgers this weekend.

It is not yet known what Boston gave up in the deal.