Why Red Sox Are Without Adley Rutschman for Marlins Game

When the Boston Red Sox announced their lineup for Tuesday night's contest against the Miami Marlins, All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman was not included.

This didn't initially raise any alarm bells. Boston has worked him into the lineup slowly since he was activated off the Injured List. Rather than playing every day, we've seen Rutschman play a few days in a row and then get a day off. He started back-to-back games on Friday and Saturday before getting most of Sunday off. He entered late as a pinch hitter against the San Francisco Giants that day.

Then, he was right back in the starting lineup on Monday and went 0-for-5. So, a day off on Tuesday made sense. But it sounds like there's a little bit more going on than just a day off. Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy shared on Tuesday that Rutschman is dealing with a "little irritation" in his elbow after an aggressive swing on Monday. Tracy did acknowledge that it's currently "nothing to be alarmed about." Christopher Smith of MassLive.com shared the news on X.

Adley Rutschman Is A Bit Banged Up

Aug 24, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox catcher Adley Rutschman (31) and relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman (44) celebrate their win against the Miami Marlins following the game at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Adley's got a little irritation," Tracy said. "Took a really aggressive swing ... He kind of hyperextended his elbow. Nothing to be alarmed about. Just felt like I don’t want to make that worse. ...

“Nothing I’m concerned about more just a little soreness. Like I don’t want to irritate that more. So I made the decision like, ‘Let’s keep him out.’”

The idea of Rutschman not playing on Tuesday would've made sense even if there wan't any elbow soreness. It's even more so the case now knowing about the 28-year-old's elbow.

On the bright side, Tracy specifically said it's nothing that he's concerned about. While this is the case, for all of the injuries Boston has dealt with this season, everything has a bit of concern. Remember earlier in the season there was hope that both Roman Anthony and Garrett Crochet could avoid stints on the Injured List. Neither has returned yet, although Anthony is close.

There's surely hope here. But until he takes the field again, this is at least something to watch for the organization. While Rutschman's bat hasn't taken off yet for Boston, he has been excellent defensively and his bat is elite when it's going. The Red Sox are going to need him for this upcoming playoff push.

Keep an eye on the All-Star backstop.