Red Sox-Rockies Hunter Goodman Trade Gets Projected Cost

Even with the 15-game winning streak over, the season has taken a massive upward turn for the Boston Red Sox.

Once left for dead and thought to be surefire trade deadline sellers, the Red Sox are two games clear of the Seattle Mariners in the wild card hunt with a week and a half to go before the deadline. They would seem to be obvious buyers, but the question is how much they're willing to give up to get an impact player.

Catcher Hunter Goodman of the Colorado Rockies, who many seem to think will be available for the right price, would be an incredible get for Boston. His 31 home runs are the third-most of any hitter in baseball, and he'd be under team control through the 2029 season.

What would Goodman trade cost Red Sox?

Boston Red Sox top prospect Franklin Arias walks out to the field ahead of a Double-A Portland Sea Dogs game on June 18, 2026 at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If we're going to treat a Goodman trade as a serious possibility for the Sox, however, we've got to think about what it would cost. A Boston Globe article from Chad Finn on Thursday explored that very possibility, and it was a good reminder that high-impact moves at the deadline have to come with a gut punch.

"The most intriguing hitter — again, based on the Sox’ needs — rumored to maybe/possibly be available is Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman, a 26-year-old right-handed hitter who has clobbered 31 home runs already," Finn wrote. "But the price will be steeeep given that Goodman is signed through 2029, and he is a Colorado outlier — he’s been a much better hitter on the road (18 homers, .964 OPS) than at Coors Field (13 homers, .816 OPS). Suspect their asking price would start with Franklin Arias and would not come close to stopping there."

As the Red Sox show their uncertainty at shortstop at the major league level, the 20-year-old Arias is having a superb season at Double-A and looks to be on track for his debut sometime next year. That makes him as close to untouchable as anyone in the farm system.

Arias-plus is a scary thought for many Sox fans. And if Colorado comes down from that asking price, it's still scary to give up standout pitching prospect Anthony Eyanson plus more.

And at the end of the day, Colorado also has the leverage because of Goodman's years of control. That hardly seems to be a winning proposition for a Red Sox front office that's been risk-averse more often than not.