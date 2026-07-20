This Red Sox-Hunter Goodman Trade Would Be a Major Mistake

It's trade season around Major League Baseball and it's going to lead to some wild takes, as is the case every year.

When it comes to the Boston Red Sox, we're surely going to see a lot of buzz out there about various guys the club could look to add over the next two weeks with the organization now firmly back in the playoff hunt. In fact, the Red Sox would be in the playoffs if the season were to end today.

But that doesn't mean that every mock trade out there from insiders, pundits, and writers alike should be considered. For example, The Athletic's Jim Bowden pitched a four-for-one trade on Monday to bring Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman to town.

What Should Boston Do?

Jul 19, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman (15) celebrates his solo home run in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Trade idea No. 2: Red Sox receive: Hunter Goodman, C," Bowden wrote. "Rockies receive: Connelly Early, LHP; Kyson Witherspoon, RHP; Marcelo Mayer, SS; Carlos Narváez, C. ... In this proposal, the Red Sox get the big middle-of-the-order bat they need in Goodman, who is controllable through 2029 and arbitration-eligible next year. Yes, his home ballpark is Coors Field, but Goodman has been a much better hitter on the road this year, so his offensive output is no high-altitude mirage. ...

"In return, the Rockies get two young starting pitchers, a middle infielder and a catcher who would replace Goodman behind the plate."

This isn't to say that Goodman isn't a great player. The 26-year-old has been an All-Star in each of the last two years and has 30 homers and 56 RBIs in 92 games this season. He also has three seasons of team control left. But, arguably, this package from Boston would be too much.

There do have to be questions about how a player's bat would translate to playing elsewhere after playing their home games at Coors Field. Sure, Goodman has been really good this season, but is that enough for five seasons of Early, multiple years of Witherspoon, five years of Mayer, plus Narváez? Arguably not.

Early has already looked like a starter that can be in the top half of a starting rotation for years to come, and should just get better. Witherspoon shouldn't be untouchable, but he's Boston's No. 4 prospect and shouldn't be paired with Early, plus Mayer, unless it's for a bigger return. Mayer has taken a lot of heat this season and is currently on the Injured List, but this is a 23-year-old we're talking about with all of the talent in the world. There's no need to give up on him. The idea of trading Narváez isn't bad. He's having a tough season, but he also has four seasons of control left.

When the Red Sox acquired Garrett Crochet before the 2025 season, they traded Kyle Teel, Braden Montgomery, Chase Meidroth, and Wikelman Gonzalez. That return is less than what this mock trade would send to Colorado for a player who has had two excellent seasons, and two that were not as good, although in smaller sample sizes.

The idea of targeting Goodman isn't bad, by any means. But this mock trade would be a major mistake. It's far too costly.