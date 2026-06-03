Red Sox's Aroldis Chapman Floated for 2 NL Central Clubs

The Boston Red Sox are lucky to have one of baseball's best overall relievers. But will that be the case by the time the 2026 Major League Baseball season comes to an end?

This will all depend on the upcoming trade deadline coming up on Aug. 3. If the Red Sox can turn things around in the standings, this will be a moot point. But the Red Sox entered the day on Wednesday nine games under .500 at 25-34, so it is a real conversation at this point. Boston is clearly looking to add right now. Buster Olney of ESPN reported on Wednesday that the Red Sox are "aggressively" looking to add a right-handed hitter and are even willing to "take on money" in the process.

Despite being nine games under .500, Boston entered the day on Wednesday just four games out of a playoff spot. They can come back from that if they start to turn a corner. If things don't work out in the Red Sox's favor, then they will have pieces worth moving ahead of the trade deadline, including Aroldis Chapman. Hopefully that doesn't happen. But this is a guy with a 0.48 ERA in 19 appearances. He would bring a haul back to Boston, if need be.

The Red Sox Are Going To Have An Aroldis Chapman Decision To Make

May 20, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Boston Red Sox catcher Carlos Narvaez (75) and Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman (44) celebrate after defeating the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Unsurprisingly, CBS Sports' Mike Axisa listed Chapman among "way-too-early trade deadline candidates." What was interesting was the fact that he floated the Chicago Cubs and the Pittsburgh Pirates as potential landing spots.

"Possible landing spots: Two of Chapman's former teams stand out as contenders that need bullpen/closer help: the Cubs and Pirates," Axisa wrote. "On the field, a reunion with the Yankees makes sense, though I don't think either side would be enthusiastic about it. I wouldn't rule out the Mariners as a possible landing spot for Chapman. There's no such thing as too many good relievers."

Both the Cubs and the Pirates have had better seasons than the Red Sox so far. The Pirates are 33-28 and in second place in the National League Central. The Cubs are 32-29 and tied for third place in the NL Central. Right now, the Pirates have a National League Wild Card spot and the Cubs are on the outside looking in by a half-game.

In a perfect world, this conversation will end soon. If the Red Sox go on a winning streak, it would cut down the noise. It's been a trying season so far, which is why this chatter is even a thing at this point. Hopefully, that changes soon because moving Chapman would be a clear sign Boston doesn't think it could win this season in a weak American League.