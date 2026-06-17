Red Sox's Aroldis Chapman Now Viewed as Near Lock to Be Traded

The tide is turning for the Boston Red Sox and not in a good way.

Boston is 12 games under .500 after another loss on Tuesday night against the Toronto Blue Jays. Now, Boston is 29-41 on the season. On top of this, the Red Sox have specifically struggled against their American League East rivals. After losing on Tuesday, Boston is 6-15 against the American Leauge East. Boston has 92 games left this season. If the Red Sox can go on a run, they could make things interesting and still have time to do so. But it's going to be hard to turn the season around when you struggle against the teams you face the most.

The clock is ticking on Boston and we're just about six weeks away from the 2026 MLB trade deadline on Aug. 3. Unfortunately for the club, the chatter around Boston is shifting. For example, ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel gave All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman a 90 percent chance of being trade ahead of the deadline.

The Red Sox Closer Could Be On The Move

May 8, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman (44) delivers a pitch during the ninth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

"Chance of being traded: 90 percent," McDaniel and Passan wrote. "Rest-of-season impact: High. Years of control: Probably just 2026, with a vesting/mutual option for 2027. The buzz: Relief pitchers often are some of the most impactful deadline acquisitions, and Boston's closer is as effective as ever. Chapman doesn't throw as hard as he once did, but he has four distinct pitches now. And he's still chucking his fastball in the high 90s, which is plenty of velocity when hitters need to gear up for his slider and splitter. Here's the greatest truism of the deadline: Everyone needs a good reliever. Teams will climb over each other for Chapman."

Passan and McDaniel listed a handful of fits for Chapman, including the Seattle Mariners, Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs, and the Blue Jays, among others.

Chapman has been a game-changer so far this season for Boston. He has a 0.44 ERA and 14 saves in 21 total appearances for Boston across 20 2/3 innings of work. Naturally, his advanced metrics are off the charts as well. The big lefty is the reigning Mariano Rivera American League Reliever of the Year Award winner. Right now, he is even better than he was last year. Last year, Chapman had a 1.89 ERA after 21 appearances and finished the season with a 1.17 ERA in 67 total appearances.

If the Red Sox keep losing, it's unfortunately safe to say that Chapman's time with the organization is very likely to come to an end this summer.