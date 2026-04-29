Red Sox's Garrett Crochet Delivers Crucial Injury Update on Himself

When the Boston Red Sox announced they were placing ace Garrett Crochet on the 15-day injured list with shoulder inflammation, it was easy to assume the worst.

All arm injuries to pitchers these days seemingly have the potential to cost them the season, even if shoulders are typically less scary than elbows. Crochet, who shouldered a huge workload last year in his first season with the Sox, was pitching far worse in year two, a signal that something might indeed be wrong.

However, when Crochet issued an update on his own condition on Wednesday, the signals he sent were about the best Red Sox fans could have hoped for.

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What Crochet said regarding shoulder issue

Apr 25, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet (35) throws during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

On Wednesday at Rogers Centre, Crochet told MassLive's Christopher Smith that he was “pretty confident, in this moment,” that he could return from the IL after a minimum-length stay and rejoin the rotation in two weeks' time.

“Just some fatigue I was feeling in my last start,” Crochet told Smith. “Was able to grind through it there at the end. It just makes more sense to get ahead of it now so I’m not playing catch-up the rest of the season.

“It’s tough. Talked to Bres (Craig Breslow) and Brandon (head athletic trainer Brandon Henry) yesterday about trying to push through and ultimately, what good is that doing for the team if I’m just kicking the can down the road?”

Certainly, the fact that Crochet seemed upbeat about his chances to return was a good sign for the 12-18 Red Sox, who have put themselves in quite the early-season hole in their quest to return to the playoffs. But it also doesn't mean the Red Sox are out of the woods.

Crochet posted a 6.30 ERA and allowed five home runs in his first six starts of the season. His velocity was down a tick in most starts, and his arm angle was often lower than usual, a clear sign that a pitcher is fighting through something.

Now, it will be all about how Crochet responds to a bit of rest before building back up. The Red Sox just have to cross their fingers that the issue goes away in that time frame, because if it resurfaces, it's probably a sign that the ace is dealing with something more serious.