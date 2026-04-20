Floundering Red Sox Need More From Garrett Crochet Than Accountability
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The Boston Red Sox are a last-place baseball team three weeks into the season, and ace Garrett Crochet has been one of their primary detractors.
For the second-straight outing on Sunday, Crochet took the loss. He was better than his 1 2/3-inning, 11-run shocker in Minnesota last week, but his five innings against the Detroit Tigers were somehow more frustrating.
After letting up four runs in the fifth inning to squander what had been a decent bounce-back outing to that point, including home runs allowed to Jahmai Jones and Dillon Dingler, Crochet took accountability, as we've come to expect from him. That accountability, however, can only get Boston so far.
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What Crochet said about brutal start
“The performance up to this point, I’ve said it’s unacceptable multiple times going back to Houston,” Crochet said, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive. “But it’s still the case.
“It’s a pretty surprising thing. I’m surprised I’ve given up 16 runs in my past two starts and haven’t made it into the sixth in either of them. I’m surprised I’m letting the team down at the level I am right now. Just continuing to make the bullpen guys get worn out. I think the little things right now are just compounding."
A 7.88 ERA through five starts, combined with negative-0.8 bWAR, certainly wasn't the performance Crochet was hoping for. He's been taking to the podium after all his stinkers and making it clear that he doesn't see his struggles as acceptable, but that can only take Boston so far.
Red Sox starters not carrying load for brutal offense
Another thing Crochet referenced postgame was how eventually, he expected that the tides would turn for the entire roster at once. Good starting pitching and timely hitting could lead to a string of victories at some point, much as that combination took hold last season before the All-Star break.
Until that offense comes around, however, this rotation has to find a way to stop the bleeding. That's the way this team was built, for better or worse, and right now, everyone in the rotation has inconsistencies.
Crochet is too talented a pitcher not to bounce back at some point, even if he's still pitching through some fatigue from the end of last season. But at 8-13, the Red Sox don't have all year to wait around for things to fall into place.
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Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com