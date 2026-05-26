Red Sox’s Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela Ignite Fenway With Back-to-Back Blasts

The Boston Red Sox certainly weren't messing around to kick off Tuesday night's contest against the Major League Baseball-leading Atlanta Braves.

Boston got swept by the Minnesota Twins over the weekend and, fortunately, had a day off on Monday to get everything back in order. It's known that the Red Sox have been very bad at Fenway Park so far this season. Boston entered the day on Tuesday with an 8-17 record at Fenway Park before arguably its toughest series of the season yet.

Ironically, the Red Sox were able to jump out to a quick lead. Jarren Duran led the game off for Boston with a homer.

Jarren Duran powers the Red Sox to an early lead with a solo blast 💪 pic.twitter.com/IRe7xtBEwc — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) May 26, 2026

Ceddanne Rafaela followed up with his fifth homer of the season to give the club a 2-0 lead against one-time All-Star Spencer Strider.

NOW IT'S CEDDANNE RAFAELA'S TURN pic.twitter.com/vZzt0kc6ea — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) May 26, 2026

The back-to-back homers have to feel good for the Red Sox. Boston's offense has been the club's biggest Achilles heel so far this season, to say the least. The Red Sox's offense hasn't been able to consistently get anything going. The pitching has been great, but the offense hasn't followed. In fact, Boston entered the day with the second-fewest homers in the league as a team with just 38 long balls on the season so far.

That's obviously not going to cut it. Duran has specifically struggled offensively so far this season. He entered the day on Tuesday slashing .193/.266/.348 with a .613 OPS, six homers, 25 RBIs, 10 stolen bases, and nine doubles in 47 games played. Duran was excellent against the Kansas City Royals, but not as much against the Twins over the weekend. The immediat homer against the Braves on Tuesday certainly was promising.

For Rafaela, he has been quietly great for the Red Sox this season. He entered the day on Tuesday slashing .278/.348/.426 with a .774 OPS, four homers, 20 RBIs, three stolen bases, 12 walks, nine doubles, and two triples in 50 games played. Last year, Rafaela walked just 28 times in 156 games played. This season, he's already at 12 walks in just 50 games. Progress is being made and he flashed his solid pop early against the Braves.

The Red Sox need more like this. Both of these guys are spark plug-like players and they give the fans at Fenway Park something to be happy about on Tuesday. With the season going poorly so far, you can't ask for much more.