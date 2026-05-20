Did Jarren Duran Just Turn a Corner for Red Sox?

The Boston Red Sox have been needing a spark at the top of the lineup and Jarren Duran delivered on Tuesday night against the Kansas City Royals.

There are few players on the Red Sox's roster right now who have gotten more heat than Duran this season. He entered the day slashing .181/.247/.301 with a .548 OPS, four homers, 19 RBIs, nine stolen bases, eight doubles and 19 runs scored in 42 games played. That's not the production Boston fans have come to expect out of the 29-year-old speedster, to say the least.

On Tuesday, Red Sox fans got a glimpse of the guy Duran can be as Boston toppled the Royals, 7-1. Duran was the star of the day for Boston. He went 2-for-3 at the top of the order with two walks. Duran filled up the box score with his fifth homer of the season, ninth double of the campaign, three RBIs to bring his season total to 22, and also two runs scored.

Boston Got A Spark From Jarren Duran

May 12, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) safe at third on an error by the Philadelphia Phillies in the eighth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Jarren Duran keeps it fair and breaks it open for the @RedSox! pic.twitter.com/0XfwVSUAAD — MLB (@MLB) May 20, 2026

On top of this, Duran also had one of the best defensive plays you're going to see on the season by a member of the Red Sox.

Jarren Duran just hit the Jordan logo. Another nice play from him in left field tonight. pic.twitter.com/E8K4rR5bSJ — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) May 20, 2026

It has been a tough overall season for Duran. He needed a night like Tuesday. When Duran is at his best, he's a menace on the base paths and is a five-tool player. On Tuesday, he flashed all of those skills and showed why he was a 9.0-WAR player in 2024.

Duran has been the subject of trade rumors for a few years at this point, but Boston has opted against dealing him away at every point. Last summer, the noise was loud around ahead of the 2025 MLB trade deadline, but Boston stuck with the outfield logjam. The same thing happened this past offseason. It's because of how much faith the Red Sox have in their talented outfield.

Right now, the logjam isn't being felt because Roman Anthony is on the Injured List. You never want to see any player go down with an injury, but Boston is covered in the outfield. For the Red Sox, Tuesday night was a perfect example of why it stuck by Duran and the outfield logjam in general.

Hopefully, this is the turning point for Duran. He is a spark plug. If he can consistently get on base at the top of the order, it's going to lead to more runs for a Boston club that desperately needs a boost.