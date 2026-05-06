Red Sox's Kristian Campbell Blasts HR Off Rehabbing Yankees Star

Although Kristian Campbell isn't in the big leagues with the Boston Red Sox, he did hit a homer of a rehabbing New York Yankees All-Star.

Three-time All-Star pitcher Carlos Rodón hasn't pitched in a game yet this season for the Yankees, but is down in the minors right now on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Rodón made appearances with High-A Hudson Valley and Double-A Somerset before making his Triple-A season debut on Tuesday against Triple-A Worcester.

Worcester clipped Rodón for five earned runs, and six total runs, across 6 1/3 innings pitched. The biggest blast of all came from Campbell, who crushed a solo shot in the sixth inning of the matchup.

Kristian Campbell takes Carlos Rodón deep to center! pic.twitter.com/bESaUqdJBa — Hunter Noll (@Hunter_Noll) May 5, 2026

Kristian Campbell Had Himself A Night

Feb 17, 2026; Lee County, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox second baseman Kristian Campbell (28) poses for a photo during media day at JetBlue Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

If you're in the faction of Red Sox fans hoping to see Campbell in the majors at some point in 2026, this is the exact video you want to see. Campbell entered the day slashing .273/.385/.343 with one homer, 13 RBIs, two stolen bases, 19 walks, four doubles and seven runs scored in 27 games played. He followed up by going 3-for-4 with a homer, one RBI and two runs scored on Tuesday. This raised his batting average on the season from .273 to .291.

It's not as if he was doing the damage against a guy who has never been in the majors. Rodón led the league with 33 starts in 2025 and had 3.09 ERA and 18-9 record in the big leagues and Campbell had no trouble at all against him. Rodón was an All-Star last year and is an 11-year big league veteran. He's the exact type of pitcher Campbell would see in the majors a lot.

On Tuesday, Worcester interim manager Iggy Suarez had some high praise for Campbell before the contest, as transcribed by Tommy Cassell of Worcester T&G Sports.

"He’s not a swag guy but I can see he’s walking a little different and that’s something I’ve seen before. I saw it early in his career when he was with us in [2023] and I’m starting to see it again now and I’m excited for that," Suarez said.

On the same day, Campbell had arguably his best day of the season so far. It doesn't mean that Campbell is coming up to the majors tomorrow, but this is the exact type of sign the club needs. Campbell put together good at-bats and has been good overall down in Triple-A this season. You can't ask for much more than that.