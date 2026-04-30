Kristian Campbell Forcing Red Sox to Pay Attention in Triple-A

How long until the Boston Red Sox make a change on offense?

Boston is 12-19 on the season so far and already has shown that it's not afraid to make a change if it thinks it will change the direction of the 2026 season. The Red Sox fired Alex Cora and a handful of coaches and are 2-2 since. Boston is seven games below .500 and is 29th in the league in homers with 21. Boston is tied for 24th in the league with 123 runs scored. The Red Sox are 24th in the league with a .231 team batting average as well.

Overall, the Red Sox need more out of the offense. Clearly, the club has shown that it's not afraid to make a big change. Could another be coming, like for example, Kristian Campbell? He's down in Triple-A right now and is finding his form. Campbell has played in 25 games with Triple-A Worcester and is slashing .277/.383/.351 with one homer, 12 RBIs, four doubles and two stolen bases.

When Boston demoted Campbell last summer, he looked lost at the plate. Right now, it looks like things are starting to click again.

With Campbell, talent isn't the question. The two questions around him are where could he fit on the roster? And can he sustain his early-season play after a hot start and then ice-cold stretch in 2025?

Should Boston Give Kristian Campbell A Shot?

Worcester’s Kristian Campbell watches his two-run home run in the fifth inning against Lehigh Valley July 29 at Polar Park. | Rick Cinclair/Telegram & Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Right now, he looks like he could help this team in some capacity. He clearly thinks so too, as transcribed by Chris Henrique of the Boston Sports Journal.

"Yeah, for sure. I definitely could,” Campbell said to Henrique. “I feel like I'm going in the right direction right now. So whenever or if they ever make that decision, I'll be ready. But for right now, I just got to focus on getting ready. So when I do get the opportunity and take it, I don't take it for granted and go do what I can up there at the best of my ability. ...

"But I definitely could. I think it all comes around at the end of the day. I mean, it's tough up there, obviously, but it's a pretty young group. I mean, including myself, not being up there right now. It's a pretty young group."

With Campbell, he has gotten his playing time in the outfield down in Triple-A this season. Right now, there isn't space on paper on the big league roster in the outfield, unless the club makes a change. Jarren Duran is slashing .170/.231/.250 in 26 games played. Roman Anthony is slashing .208/.339/.292 in 26 games played. Anthony isn't going anywhere. But, what about Duran? No one saw a change coming with Cora. How long until some sort of outfield shakeup happens? Or, if Caleb Durbin continues to struggle, what about shifting Marcelo Mayer to third base and bringing Campbell up for second base?

Regardless, if Campbell keeps playing well down in Triple-A and the offense struggles in the majors, Boston will have to think about a change at some point.