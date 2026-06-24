Red Sox's Latest Loss Renders Craig Breslow's Words Meaningless

Craig Breslow is at liberty to say whatever he likes. But the rest of us are also at liberty to accept what's true.

Before Wednesday's series finale against the Colorado Rockies, the Boston Red Sox's chief baseball officer made it clear he still thought his team could go on a run. Then, his team took the field and proved to the world why they could never.

With an 8-6 loss that came on five runs scored after the seventh inning, the Red Sox suffered an absolute embarrassment against the team with the worst record in baseball. We won't call the Rockies the worst team in baseball, though, because that's who the Red Sox are proving they just might be.

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Jun 24, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Boston Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy (17) calls out in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Red Sox lost this game against the Rockies in horrific fashion, as Marcelo Mayer's seventh-inning error led to three unearned runs, then Justin Slaten gave up two more in the eighth to secure an 0-4 personal record on the season. But it wasn't even in contention for worst loss of the season, because Monday night's ninth-inning collapse was far more painful.

This is what the Red Sox do. They go on weeks-long offensive slumps, but as soon as they start scoring, they can't hold leads. If they score early, the offense stalls long enough for the opponent to come back. If they score late, seemingly reliable relievers melt down.

And it's a problem when you can't hold the rare lead you get, since so many of their games this year have just been laughers from the jump.

Just to add more salt in the wound, if anyone is still holding out hope that Roman Anthony or Garrett Crochet can single-handedly spark a turnaround, this week has been full of updates that suggest neither will be back anytime soon. At this point, maybe they should just rest up and get ready for 2027.

It's not just a bad first half at this point. It's a full-on catastrophe of a season, and the only people who will dare say there's still a chance at the playoffs are people like Breslow who stand to get fired if the playoffs don't happen.