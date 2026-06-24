Red Sox's Craig Breslow Refuses to Wave White Flag on 2026

The Boston Red Sox got back in the win column on Tuesday night, but they're going to need more where that came from if they want to avoid a sale this summer ahead of the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline on Aug. 3.

When it comes to this version of the Red Sox, it's not as if they haven't shown flashes throughout the season. The pitching has been great throughout the entire campaign. Boston actually has the seventh-best team ERA in baseball right now. The pitching hasn't been the team's problem. The offense has been, but there have even been bright spots there, like Willson Contreras and Ceddanne Rafaela. Plus, Caleb Durbin is finally turning a corner as well. Boston hasn't been able to put it together consistently, though.

That has been the team's biggest problem. A perfect example was Monday. Boston took two out of three games against the Seattle Mariners over the weekend and seemed to be trending in the right direction, only to blow a 2-0 lead in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies on Monday. One step forward, two steps back. So, Tuesday night's win was night, but what's really important is seeing if they can build off that and get hot now. If not, we're going to see changes.

On Tuesday, Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow was asked about the deadline with Boston looking like a potential seller on paper. He acknowledged that Boston will be "realistic" when it comes to the deadline, but did make it clear that he still believes that this is a team that can string together wins and get back in it, as transcribed by Tim Healey of The Boston Globe.

The Red Sox Aren't Willing To Give Up On 2026

Dec 9, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow speaks with the media at the Hilton Anatole during the 2024 MLB Winter Meetings. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"We’ll be realistic and do what is best for the organization,” Breslow said. “But I still think that we’re capable of playing better and stacking some wins together and hope that we can do that in the [coming days and weeks]. ...

"We’re still not at a point where that decision is clear. Because like I said, we’ve got a lot of baseball games to play between now and then, and we’re going to do everything we can to get the ship righted for 2026."

When it comes to Boston, right now things don't look great. The Red Sox have dug themselves a big hole and they are 13 games below .500 at 32-45. The Red Sox are six games back in the American League Wild Card race. For the Red Sox to turn things around, they need to get hot in the majors, and likely need some sort of external piece to try to stabilize this offense. Reports have surfaced over the last month indicating that Boston has been looking to add. We made the case for the Red Sox to target Gleyber Torres of the Detroit Tigers. At this point, there aren't many right-handed bats publicly available. The Tigers are a team that very well could sell this winter and Torres has a lot of pop from the right side of the plate and isn't signed beyond the 2026 season.

If Boston thinks it can still turn this season around, it needs to invest. It's good to hear that Boston hasn't fully given up on the season. But if that's the case, there's work to do now.