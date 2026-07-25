Red Sox's Latest Triston Casas Update Puts Rest of Season in Peril

The injury that started Triston Casas's 14-month run on the injured list has been healed for a while. But Casas still isn't ready to play in games.

Not even close, from the sound of things.

On Saturday, Boston Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy issued an update on Casas' condition, as the former starting first baseman had been shut down with a wrist injury after fully recovering from the patellar tendon tear that cost him the rest of last season after it happened on May 2.

Where Casas currently stands

Apr 23, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox first base Triston Casas (36) hits a three-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Per Tracy, the 26-year-old is unable to swing, a common and frustrating theme for Casas throughout the last year-plus.

“The wrist hiccup, he’s still dealing with that,” Tracy said, per Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald. “So currently not swinging.”

It's been three weeks since we first learned of Casas' wrist issue, which followed another setback that occurred during his knee rehab -- an adductor strain. At least the first two injuries are on the mend -- though we really don't know what's wrong with the wrist at the moment.

“Those things are better,” Tracy said, per Cerullo. “Those things kind of got better, he started swinging again and the wrist thing is what popped up after that, so he’s still dealing with that.”

After his 2023 breakout rookie campaign, Casas looked to be on path to becoming the long-term starting first baseman. In the three seasons since, he's only appeared in 92 games. And with how excellent Willson Contreras has been at Casas' old position, it's not immediately clear what the 26-year-old's role would be upon return.

There's always room in the lineup for someone who can hit. But if and when he gets healthy, it's also worth wondering whether Casas fits best with the Red Sox, or whether it would make sense for all parties involved to broker a fresh start via trade.

At Red Sox on SI, we're in the business of never ruling anything out. That said, if Casas took the field for the Red Sox in a game this season, it would shock us pretty soundly.