Red Sox Reinforcements Coming With 2 Starters Nearing Return

The Boston Red Sox earned their 10th straight win on Friday afternoon and got some very positive injury news.

Boston is missing three of its starting pitchers right now with Garrett Crochet, Connelly Early, and Ranger Suárez all on the Injured List. On Thursday, Crochet sat down with Red Sox on SI and gave an update on where he stands in his shoulder recovery. On Friday, Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy provided updates on both Early and Suárez and both were positive.

Tracy shared that Early was expected to throw from 75 feet on Friday and that the current expectation is that he'll throw from 90 feet on Saturday. He called it a "good sign," as transcribed by MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.

"Connelly threw at the tail end of the break, which is good. He’s gonna throw 75 feet today, 90 feet tomorrow. We’ll just keep, as he increases distance, read and react to how he’s feeling. That’s a good sign," Tracy said.

The Red Sox Got Some Very Good News

Jun 30, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Starter Boston Red Sox pitcher Connelly Early (71) throws in the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Jaiden Tripi-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the Red Sox took down the Tampa Bay Rays, 10-0, in Game 1 of a day-night doubleheader, Early was seen on the field throwing between the games.

Injured Red Sox starter Connelly Early spotted playing catch in the outfield in between games: pic.twitter.com/2zkZPhsTrB — Entering Kenmore (@EnteringKenmore) July 17, 2026

While the Early update was positive, the Suárez update was even better. The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey reported that Suárez could be activated off the Injured List by Tuesday.

"Tracy offers a slew of IL updates," McCaffrey wrote on X. "[Trevor Story] hitting and ramping up fielding activity. Early and Suárez threw over the break. Suarez throws again today might be ready for activation Tuesday. IKF, Mayer headed for [X-rays] early next week to track progress. Crochet, [Roman Anthony] slow progress."

Boston has won 10 games in a row and now is going to get at least one of its starters back as soon as next week in Suárez. It also sounds like Early isn't far behind. The Red Sox are the hottest team in baseball and are about to get even better. Plus, Willson Contreras' five-game suspension wrapped up on Friday afternoon in the first game of the doubleheader against the Rays. Things are looking up for Boston with just a few weeks to go until the trade deadline.

Right now, the Red Sox are just one game below .500 and are about to get healthier. At this point, there isn't even a reason to consider selling. Boston should be all-in with the American League very vulnerable. The Red Sox should've been buried. But the American League is bad enough that Boston was able to scratch and claw its way back into the mix. It isn't unrealistic to think that if the Red Sox can make it into the playoffs, they could get past any American League team just based on the pitching alone. This club can do some damage and will get even better soon.