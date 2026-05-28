Red Sox's Trade Deadline Plans Already Becoming Crystal Clear

The Boston Red Sox had the exact type of night that they needed to have on Wednesday.

Boston entered the contest riding a four-game losing streak that included a three-game sweep against the Minnesota Twins and a tough loss against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday. The last four games have been tough for the Red Sox, but they punched back on Wednesday. Connelly Early pitched seven shutout innings against the No. 1 team in baseball to lower his season ERA to 2.95. Jarren Duran collected four base hits, including a homer. Ceddanne Rafaela racked up three base hits on the night and improved his season batting average to .285. Also, Marcelo Mayer got two base hits in the win.

Simply put, it was a near-perfect night for Boston.

The Red Sox Aren't Looking To Give Up On 2026 Yet

Dec 9, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow speaks with the media at the Hilton Anatole during the 2024 MLB Winter Meetings. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

One thing that also added to the positivity was the fact that before the game, Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow said to MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo that the club isn't thinking about selling off pieces right now, despite the bad start to the season.

"To this point, Breslow said, the Red Sox have not considered an early-season sell-off in which they move key veterans like Aroldis Chapman, Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras and others in order to press the reset button and accelerate a rebuild," Cotillo wrote.

“Right now, we’re focused on doing everything we can to turn our season around,” Breslow said to Cotillo. “It’s a group I’ve got a lot of confidence in. I know we haven’t been playing up to what we’re capable of doing. That’s the focus.”

There has been a lot of negativity around the team this season, and it has been warranted. But that doesn't mean that fans should give up on the club. The American League is weak and Roman Anthony and Garrett Crochet will be back at some point. The fact that the Red Sox are thinking about ways to add, rather than subtract, is a sign that they aren't giving up yet.

With uncertainty around the league beyond this season, there's no reason to give up on the campaign yet. What if baseball isn't even played in 2027 due to the labor questions? Right now, there's still roughly two-thirds of the season left. The first third has been bad. But the Red Sox have time to turn things around, especially if they can find a way to add another bat. It was a good day in Boston on Wednesday, to say the least.