Red Sox's Trevor Story Waiting Game Keeps Getting Worse

The Boston Red Sox still don't know how much time shortstop Trevor Story will miss due to his sports hernia.

Story was placed on the 10-Day Injured List on May 16 and it was shared that the veteran shortstop would be looking for multiple opinions to see if he needs to undergo surgery to repair the sports hernia. If he does end up needing surgery, it could be a 6-to-10 week lay-off. Because of that, the club and two-time All-Star are certainly doing their due diligence. On Wednesday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reported that Story went to Philadelphia for a third opinion on his sports hernia from Dr. William Meyers.

"Red Sox SS Trevor Story went to Philadelphia for a third opinion on his sports hernia," Smith wrote. "'They're getting his opinion and still waiting on that and what he wants to do,' Chad Tracy said. ... He saw Dr. William Meyers in Philadelphia."

The Red Sox Shortstop Is On The Injured List

May 12, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story (10) hits a single against the Philadelphia Phillies in the seventh inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Arguably, if you're getting three different opinions, it's not a great sign. There's no need to speculate on the severity of the injury because there should be an update soon from the team if he's getting three different opinions. But if the answer was perfect and crystal clear right away, there wouldn't be multiple opinions.

Story was snakebitten by injuries to kick off his career in Boston. He didn't play in over 94 games in a season throughout his first three seasons with the team. In 2025, he looked like a completely different player. Story was able to play in 157 games and slashed .263/.308/.433 with a .741 OPS, 25 homers, 96 RBIs, 31 stolen bases, and 33 walks.

Boston fans were able to see what Story can really be for this club over the course of the 2025 season. Down the stretch as Boston was fighting for a playoff spot, Story was the guy in the middle of the lineup who was the most consistent. As information has come out about Story's sports hernia injury, it was shared that this is something that he has been dealing with for a while, which would explain his struggles offensively so far in 2026.

Hopefully, the results come back positively for him. Story has been nothing but a good professional in Boston, despite some horrible injury luck. The Red Sox have a very young roster as well and need veterans. Story is a leader for this team. It's never good to hear about three options, but hopefully Story goes against the odds.