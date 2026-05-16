Red Sox All-Star Bracing for Possible Surgery

The Boston Red Sox can't afford many more injuries right now. Boston has been snakebitten throughout the campaign so far and now there is a chance that Trevor Story is out for an extended period.

Story was placed on the 10-Day Injured List on Saturday. Boston officially announced the move.

The #RedSox today placed SS Trevor Story on the 10-Day Injured List (retroactive to May 15) with a sports hernia. To fill his spot, Boston recalled INF/OF Nick Sogard from Triple-A Worcester. — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 16, 2026

A sports hernia is a brutal injury that causes pain to the groin area and lower abdomen. Story didn't play on Friday and Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy noted that the club has been monitoring a groin injury with him. There hasn't been much said about the injury and now all of a sudden he's on the Injured List.

When the news was announced, it was shared that Story is looking for additional opinions. If he does end up needing surgery, it could be a 6-to-10 week lay-off, per Tim Healey of The Boston Globe.

The Red Sox Could Be Without Trevor Story For A Bit

May 7, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story (10) throws to second base to start a double play against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

"Trevor Story said he is seeking additional opinions about whether he needs surgery to fix his sports hernia," Healey wrote. "If he has surgery, he said it usually takes 6-10 weeks to come back."

That's a brutal update for a guy who dealt with injuries throughout his first three seasons in Boston. The 2025 season was his first with Boston in which he played over 100 games (157 games). This season, he has played in 41 games so far and is slashing .206/.244/.303 with a .547 OPS.

MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reported that the Red Sox have "kicked around" moving Marcelo Mayer over from second place to shortstop, but only if Story misses an extended period.

"Red Sox have 'kicked around' Marcelo Mayer playing shortstop but it’ll depend on Trevor Story’s prognosis, Chad Tracy said. Sounds like Monasterio and Sogard in the near-term with Kiner-Falefa also available," Cotillo wrote.

That's the right call. If Story is only goiing to miss a couple of weeks, there's no reason to change something that is working. Mayer has been electric defensively over at second base. He is an excellent defender all over the infield. Last season, he was great at third base in place of Alex Bregman. He went through the minors at shortstop. He's the future of the position for Boston. If Story needs surgery, they will be able to get through with Mayer at shortstop. But the Red Sox will need more pop in general.