Red Sox's Worst Trade of 2024 Is Imploding for Angels, Too
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The Boston Red Sox have earned horrible grades at each of the last two trade deadlines, but there's more to the story from 2024.
At the time, dealing for ex-Los Angeles Angels right-handed pitcher Luis García seemed like a classic overpay, and it quickly flopped. Boston sent four prospects to the Angels for a 37-year-old righty who was having a good season, but immediately went in the tank. Ever since, he's been constantly fighting to stay in the league.
However, that trade hasn't worked out in the slightest for the Angels so far, either. On Tuesday, the best prospect Los Angeles supposedly got in the trade left the organization for good.
Matthew Lugo claimed by Royals on waivers
Matthew Lugo, who was a consensus top 20 prospect in the Red Sox's farm system two summers ago, was recently designated for assignment by LA after not appearing in a major league game this season. He wasn't playing too poorly at Triple-A Salt Lake, either, sporting a .788 OPS through 39 games.
On Tuesday, Lugo was claimed off waivers by the Kansas City Royals, who were more than happy to get their hands on a 25-year-old outfielder with multiple minor-league options remaining, not to mention the nephew of franchise legend Carlos Beltrán.
Even if the Angels were in a tight 40-man roster crunch, it's odd to see Lugo let go this quickly, and it also paints the full return the Red Sox sent Los Angeles in a brutal light.
The Angels also got right-handed pitcher Ryan Zeferjahn, who owns a 4.56 ERA in 96 career appearances. They got first baseman Niko Kavadas, who has negative-0.6 bWAR to his name in only 40 major league games. And they got minor-league righty Yeferson Vargas, who sports a 6.41 ERA so far this season as a 21-year-old in High-A.
Meanwhile, the Red Sox got an 8.22 ERA in 15 1/3 innings from Garcia, who also got injured shortly after he was traded to Boston. This was just a bad, bad trade for everyone involved, and moving forward, it's possible the Royals will claim victory over both participants.
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Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com