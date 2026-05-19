Red Sox Seemingly Hit Jackpot With Unheralded 2025 Draft Pick

Pop quiz. How many Boston Red Sox fans, without looking it up, could name the club's top five draft picks last year?

Oddly enough, the first four are pretty memorable. There's the big three SEC right-handed pitchers: Kyson Witherspoon, Marcus Phillips, and Anthony Eyanson. There's former Virginia shortstop Henry Godbout, who has become a popular name among Red Sox prospect hounds.

Well, it's time to get to know name No. 5. Fourth-round pick Mason White, a shortstop from Arizona, has heated up after a relatively slow start to the year at High-A Greenville, and there's a ton to like about his profile that the Red Sox fan base might not yet be up to speed with.

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What Sox fans need to know about Mason White

Jun 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; Arizona infielder Mason White (24) runs the bases during the first inning of the Super Regionals game against North Carolina in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

White wasn't very good in his 26 games in the professional ranks last summer; there's no getting around it. He slashed .238/.310/.287, and for a prospect whose power was highly regarded, his zero home runs in that sample were slightly alarming.

With a grand slam on Sunday, however, White upped his homer total with Greenville to eight through his first 30 games of the season. His slash line sat at a robust .270/.349/.559 entering play on Tuesday, but the stats only tell you so much at this point in a prospect's career.

Watch White's home run from Sunday, however, and you'll see the ease with which he generates bat speed and can repeatedly launch the ball in the air to the pull side. There could be some refinement to cut down on swings and misses, but there's big-league potential written all over this action.

Red Sox prospect Mason White has shown impressive power this season, which included this grand slam he hit yesterday for Greenville.



White, Boston’s 4th round pick in 2025, now has 8 HRs and a .908 OPS over 30 games this year. pic.twitter.com/LZotj566qa — Andrew Parker (@ByAndrewParker) May 18, 2026

White is spending the majority of his time at second base alongside Godbout in High-A, and it could be a blessing and a curse at the same time that those two are coming up together. Both already look like candidates to move to Double-A, but there's no reason to do that until Boston promotes Franklin Arias to Triple-A.

Either way, White doesn't yet have the respect he deserves. Godbout is MLB Pipeline's No. 9 prospect in the Boston system, while White isn't even in the top 30. SoxProspects has Godbout 10th and White 34th. And while Godbout might well be the surer thing for now, it wouldn't qualify as much of a surprise to this writer if it was White who ended up having the longer career in Boston.