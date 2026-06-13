Red Sox Tabbed to Select 6-foot-5 Infielder in 2026 Draft

Boston Red Sox fans may not be focused on the draft, but it's coming soon regardless.

We're less than a month away from the first round of the draft on July 11 in Philadelphia. Considering how poorly Boston's season has gone to this point, there's ample pressure to make the right choice with the 20th overall pick to inject some life into the farm system.

Generally speaking, the draft is a best-talent-available proposition rather than a time to choose a player to fill a positional need on the current roster. But given how awful the offense has been all year, it certainly wouldn't be upsetting. to anyone if the Sox chose a bat.

Who do Red Sox select at No. 20?

Dec 9, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow speaks with the media at the Hilton Anatole during the 2024 MLB Winter Meetings. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

On Saturday, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter registered an early mock draft selection for the Red Sox: South Carolina high school third baseman Bo Lowrance.

"Lowrance has been a late-riser up draft boards this spring, and there's a lot to like about the offensive potential packed into his 6'5", 200-pound frame. He has a hit-over-power profile now, but with a bit more lift in his swing he could easily develop 20-homer power. His smooth left-handed swing and track record on the showcase circuit give him one of the higher offensive ceilings in the prep class, though his long-term defensive home is still a question mark.

We know the Red Sox were interested in high school infielders last summer before college pitcher Kyson Witherspoon dropped into their laps with the No. 15 overall pick. Lowrance's bat has been one of the stories of draft season in the scouting community, so it will be interesting to see if he drops to the Red Sox.

Then again, Lowrance is MLB Pipeline's No. 38 overall draft prospect, which may indicate most teams had more of a second-round grade on him coming into the season.

There's only so much one can say about a high school infield prospect when they're at least a few years away from the majors. But if would be a nice win for the Red Sox if when those years pass, Lowrance becomes the power-hitting third base starter Boston was once used to having.