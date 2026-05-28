Red Sox-Tarik Skubal Blockbuster Seems Like Just a Pipe Dream

When healthy, the Boston Red Sox have one of the best rotations in baseball.

Ranger Suárez has looked like a phenomenal addition to the rotation. Sonny Gray has his lowest ERA (3.27) since 2023 when he was an All-Star as a member of the Minnesota Twins. Connelly Early and Payton Tolle both look like legit frontline arms. Garrett Crochet is on the Injured List, but is making progress in his recovery and has started throwing to live batters. Brayan Bello has had the most difficult season of his career so far, but he has been great behind an opener.

When Crochet returns, it could lead to some bad news for Bello. Crochet should be back in the not-so-distant future and when he does return, this rotation is going to be even better. The Red Sox don't currently need any more arms. While this is the case, naturally there's always going to be speculation when one of the best overall hurlers in the league could potentially be moved. That's the case right now with Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers. He's going to be a free agent at the end of the season and the Tigers have been even worse than Boston has been.

If the Tigers make Skubal available, it will be the most fascinating sweepstakes of the season. But don't expect the Red Sox to get involved, per Jim Bowden of The Athletic.

The Red Sox Don't Sound Like A Likely Tarik Skubal Suitor

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) throws against Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Thursday, April 23, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Red Sox are searching for a right-handed middle-of-the-order impact bat. They’re happy with their starting rotation and I’m not sure they’re good enough to trade for a rental at this point," Bowden wrote.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow has made it clear himself that the club has already had discussions around the league and is looking to make moves. But that should be on the offensive side of the ball, not an expensive rental that would cost a lot financially and prospect-wise down the stretch. Skubal is incredible, but he's not what the Red Sox need right now. The Red Sox actually have the pitching to go on a serious run, but they need Roman Anthony back in the lineup and then at least one more bat beyond him.

If the Red Sox can turn this thing around and make the playoffs, a playoff rotation with Crochet, Suárez, Gray, Early, and Tolle is enough to make some noise. They just have to get the ship going in the right direction right now.