This Red Sox-Astros Trade for Yordan Álvarez Would Fix Boston

With over one month of the 2026 Major League Baseball season behind us, it's a good time to look around the league and evaluate.

There are a few clear contenders. In the American League, the New York Yankees arguably are the only clear contender right now. The Tampa Bay Rays have the second-best record in the American League at 24-12, but they arguably aren't as guaranteed as New York. No one saw this performance coming from the Rays. Overall, the American League is still completely wide open. In the National League, the clear contenders are the Atlanta Braves (26-12), Chicago Cubs (25-12), Los Angeles Dodgers (23-14) and the San Diego Padres (22-14).

On the other hand, there are teams that have underperformed. The Boston Red Sox fit that category at 16-21, but they are finally starting to show life and are 6-4 under interim manager Chad Tracy, including three straight wins. A few other teams that have underperformed are the Toronto Blue Jays, Kansas City Royals, Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets.

Of this group, the team that teams should be watching very closely around the league right now is the Astros. Houston is 15-23, has the worst pitching in baseball, an aging and expensive roster, and just lost Carlos Correa for the season. If there was a time for Houston to blow it up and start a rebuild, it could be 2026, especially if the club makes Yordan Álvarez available. That's not a given, but the Red Sox, who desperately need offense, should be watching Houston closely and be prepared to make an offer if the Astros start listening.

Boston Should Call Houston

May 5, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) flies out in the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Here is a mock trade the Red Sox should offer that would fix the club if accepted:

Boston Red Sox Receive: DH/OF Yordan Álvarez

Houston Astros Receive: OF Jarren Duran, RHP Johan Oviedo, RHP Kyson Witherspoon (Boston's No. 3 Prospect), INF Franklin Arias (Boston's No. 2 Prospect)

Breakdown: For this idea, we're thinking about the trade deadline, not right now. With that being said, Oviedo should be back by then. He was placed on the Injured List in early April with the expectation being that he would be shut down for about six weeks. With that being said, he should be good to go, barring a setback, with plenty of time to go before the August trade deadline. In this deal, the Red Sox get a guy who should be considered the favorite for the American League Most Valuable Player Award. He has played in 38 games and is slashing .319/.423/.638 with 12 homers, 27 RBIs, one stolen base, 22 walks, nine doubles and 26 runs scored. His bat would play at Fenway Park and he's just 28 years old.

He's under contract for the next two seasons worth just over $26 million per season as well. When it comes to Duran, he has been the subject of trade rumors for a while and is elite when he's at his best. He has had a slow start to the season, but has started to find his footing. Witherspoon is an intriguing prospect, but the Red Sox have enough pitching prospects that dealing one away wouldn't kill the system, especially with Payton Tolle, Jake Bennett, Marcus Phillips, and Anthony Eyanson all in the Red Sox's top-10 prospects. Plus, Juan Valera, although he is done for the season. Arias would be the kicker here. In a perfect world, the Red Sox wouldn't trade Arias and would find a way to get a deal done without him.

He's Boston's No. 2 prospect and is slashing .346/.426/.704 with eight homers and 20 RBIs in 23 games for Double-A Portland at 20 years old. But Álvarez is the type of player worth considering a deal like this. Of course, this would be a bit of an overpay for Boston, but it would fix the offense without completely mortgaging the future.