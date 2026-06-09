Red Sox Veteran Inching Dangerously Close to DFA Territory

It was another tough day for the Boston Red Sox on Monday.

Boston opened a three-game series on the road against the Tampa Bay Rays but wasn't able to get the offense going at all for the second straight game. Boston lost 3-1 against Tampa Bay. On Sunday, the Red Sox concluded their series against the New York Yankees by only scoring one run in a 6-1 loss.

Connelly Early got the start, but wasn't able to get through the fifth inning. He allowed two earned runs in 4 2/3 innings in the loss. On the bright side, Tyron Guerrero, Greg Weissert, and Alec Gamboa all had scoreless showings out of the bullpen. On the other hand, veteran lefty Danny Coulombe's tough season continued as he allowed an earned run in one inning and increased his season ERA up to 6.39. The command hasn't been there this season and he has a 9-to-8 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 12 2/3 innings pitched.

His season has been tough enough to the point that before the game on Monday, Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller tabbed him as the club's top player "trending towards" being designated for assignment.

The Red Sox Hurler Has Been Struggling

May 1, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Danny Coulombe (67) pitches against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

"Boston Red Sox: LHP Danny Coulombe," Miller wrote. "As mentioned above, the Red Sox are the lone team that has yet to DFA anyone. But in Coulombe and Ryan Watson, they do have two relievers who are very much on thin ice.

"Instead of the Rule 5 draft pick with an ERA north of 5.00, though, give us the veteran southpaw with a [6.39] ERA on his one-year, $1M deal. Coulombe also struggled over the final two months of last season after being traded to the Rangers, and Boston just acquired another left-handed reliever (Joe La Sorsa) on Thursday."

Arguably, it isn't time to make a decision like that yet, but the Red Sox will need to think about it if he keeps struggling. His ERA isn't great, to say the least, but he is cheap after getting a one-year, $1 million deal. If he were on another team and was cut at this point of the season, he'd be the type of player fans would be calling on the club to try to roll the dice and fix him. He has a career 3.47 ERA in 361 appearances and logged a 2.30 ERA last year in 55 outings. Also, he hasn't finished a season with an ERA above 2.81 since 2021.

He can still turn his season around but if the struggles continue, that's when this idea would make more sense.