Sonny Gray Is Making the Red Sox Look Like Geniuses Right Now

When the Boston Red Sox acquired three-time All-Star Sonny Gray this past offseason, there were some among the fanbase who questioned whether he could be the No. 2 starter that Boston needed, on paper.

Garrett Crochet is the Red Sox's ace, but he has missed the last few months due to shoulder/lat injuries. Fortunately, the rotation has stepped up in his absence and has still been able to carry Boston back into relevance. There were fans out there who weren't sold on Gray coming in to be the Red Sox's No. 2 starter. He has certainly quieted the noise, though. Gray hasn't been the Red Sox's No. 2 starter. Instead, he has been the No. 1 Boston has needed and is a legit American League Cy Young Award contender right now.

On Sunday, Gray made his 18th start for the Red Sox and pitched six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays while allowing just one run. Boston took down the Rays to complete a four-game sweep and now, Gray is 12-1 on the season.

Sonny Gray Has Been Incredible

Jul 10, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) pitches against the New York Mets during the third inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gray has been good all season, but he has taken his game to another level since coming off the Injured List on May 6, which is right when the club needed him the most. Crochet's last start before landing on the Injured List was on April 25. Gray landed on the Injured List right before, but was able to come back in early May. Since Gray returned, he has made 13 starts and has logged a 1.94 ERA, 77-to-23 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and a 10-0 record.

Sonny Gray is pitching to a 1.94 ERA since returning from the IL on May 6.



And he hasn't lost a game! #LongGameMoments



(MLB x @Nutrafol @NutrafolMen) pic.twitter.com/4cbtwn8oHQ — MLB (@MLB) July 19, 2026

Right now, Gray is leading Major League Baseball with his 12 wins and he is in second place in the American League in ERA, behind just Cam Schlittler of the New York Yankees, at 2.48.

Former Red Sox director of baseball communications and media relations JP Long shared on X that Gray is just the fifth pitcher with 12 or more wins, fewer than 2 losses, and a sub-2.50 ERA in their first 18 starts with a franchise.

"Sonny Gray is only the 5th pitcher with 12+ wins, fewer than 2 losses, and a sub-2.50 ERA in their first 18 starts with a franchise: 2026 Sonny Gray (BOS), 2016 Johnny Cueto (SF), 1970 Wayne Simpson (CIN), 1966-67 Jim Nash (KC), 1950-53 Whitey Ford (NYY)," Long wrote.

It's safe to say that Gray has been even better than Boston could've hoped for. The righty has been nothing short of excellent. If the Red Sox can stay hot and land a playoff spot, Boston is going to have a shot to make some noise, based on its pitching alone.