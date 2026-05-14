Red Sox vs. Phillies Weather Update: Boston Trying to Play

The Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies are scheduled to face off on Thursday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. ET.

While the weather in the area isn't great, to say the least. Boston took to X on Thursday afternoon at 4:46 p.m. ET and made it clear that the club will be trying to get the game in on Thursday night because the Phillies aren't coming back to town.

"We are consulting with Major League Baseball officials and multiple weather services to determine the status of tonight's game," the Red Sox announced. "Rain showers are expected in the Fenway area over the next couple of hours with conditions improving later tonight. With the Phillies not scheduled to return to Fenway Park this season, every effort will be made to play tonight's game.

"Gates are scheduled to open as planned and we'll share additional information as soon as it's available. Thank you for your patience."

An update on tonight’s game: pic.twitter.com/jF1ntWpvTO — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 14, 2026

The weather around Fenway Park isn't great, to say the least. If you're heading over to Fenway Park, make sure you have your raincoat and umbrella, as showers are expected through 10 p.m. ET with temperatures in the 50s. There will be periods in which the rain lightens up, but again, the rain is scheduled to continue over the next few hours.

In the Red Sox's announcement, they noted that Major League Baseball officials are being consulted. That is because with the Phillies not scheduled to come back to Boston this season, MLB officials need to weigh in on any change, if there is one.

Boston is scheduled to begin a three-game series on the road against the Atlanta Braves on Friday night. It's a tricky spot. The Phillies aren't scheduled to come back to Boston, so the two sides either need to find a time throughout the night to get the game in, or find a time at some point that would work for both sides for a return trip later on in the campaign. With the Red Sox set to travel to Atlanta, that is another variable. The expectation would be that the Red Sox would leave on Thursday to land in Atlanta in preparation for the Friday night contest.

Over the course of the night, there will be more updates. It would be a bit surprising if the contest didn't have some sort of delay, but again, updates will be provided.