Boston Red Sox vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Delayed on Thursday

It was always known that Mother Nature could play a role between the Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday.

That certainly is the case.

The club announced on Thursday night that the contest between Boston and Philadelphia has been delayed due to bad weather in the area.

Earlier in the afternoon, the Red Sox took to X and made it clear that the two sides will try to play the contest.

"We are consulting with Major League Baseball officials and multiple weather services to determine the status of tonight's game," the Red Sox announced at 4:46 p.m. ET. "Rain showers are expected in the Fenway area over the next couple of hours with conditions improving later tonight. With the Phillies not scheduled to return to Fenway Park this season, every effort will be made to play tonight's game.

"Gates are scheduled to open as planned and we'll share additional information as soon as it's available. Thank you for your patience."

Boston followed up on X and noted that the official start time for the contest is now expected to be 7:05 p.m. ET.

Tonight’s first pitch is now scheduled for 7:05 p.m. https://t.co/nPhc1gvda2 — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 14, 2026

This is a breaking story and will updated as more information surfaces.