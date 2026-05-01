Roman Anthony Gives Thoughts on Fired Red Sox Coach Amid Throwing Scrutiny

Roman Anthony's struggles throwing from the outfield were one of the biggest stories early in the season for the Boston Red Sox. A couple of weeks later, the Red Sox fired outfield instructor and third-base coach Kyle Hudson.

Hudson's firing likely had as much to do with his ties to fired manager Alex Cora than it did the specifics of his teaching. But just three days after Hudson's departure, in Anthony's first game back in left field since he missed a few games with a back injury, the 21-year-old recorded outfield assists in back-to-back games, one at second base from the wall, and one at home plate.

“I know it’s in there. I’ve done it a ton,” Anthony said of his improvement, per Tim Healey of The Boston Globe. “When you screw up a few times in a row, it becomes a little bit more magnified. Just continuing to get out there and continuing to not be scared and just go out there and get my work in … Do everything I can, so when the time comes, I know I’m prepared.”

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Anthony's thoughts on Hudson after firing

Sep 7, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Boston Red Sox third base coach Kyle Hudson against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Anthony didn't comment directly on whether Hudson had given him tips to help fix his throwing, and it's not as though we know every throw will be perfect from here on out.

But the outfielder gave a glowing review of Hudson's aptitude as a coach, while hinting that there might have been a helpful pointer or two along the way.

“I got nothing but good things to say about Huddy and what he did for me from Day One of my first big league camp. He helped me a lot. I think the other guys out there would tell you the same thing,” Anthony said, via Healey. “The biggest things for me … is continuing to do what we’ve learned to do every day and keep going with those routines that have been instilled in us.”

With Hudson gone, the Red Sox have installed Pablo Cabrera as the interim first-base coach and outfield instructor. Cabrera knows the system well, as he was previously the organizational defensive coordinator for both infielders and outfielders.

The Red Sox need Anthony to play up to his potential on both sides of the ball, and it only matters who's coaching him if he seems under-prepared. Only time will tell if Hudson proves to be a big loss.