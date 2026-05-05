Roman Anthony Injury: Boston Red Sox Star Avoids Serious Wrist Injury

The Boston Red Sox lost outfielder Roman Anthony on Monday, but it sounds like he has avoided the worst-case scenario.

Anthony was forced to exit Boston's contest early on Monday night against the Detroit Tigers with what was called "right wrist discomfort." He underwent X-rays, which came back negative. Boston opted to send him to a specialist on Tuesday to confirm that there was no serious damage.

On Tuesday afternoon, MLB.com's Ian Browne reported that Anthony is dealing with a right wrist sprain and the club currently is viewing him as "day-to-day" and that the top is that he will avoid a stint on the Injured List.

Roman Anthony Is Going To Be Just Fine

May 4, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Roman Anthony (19) is checked on by interim manager Chad Tracy (17) and the trainer in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

"A right wrist sprain for Roman Anthony. Day to day at this point. They will continue to evaluate and they are hopeful an IL stint can be avoided. Also, all signs point to Sonny Gray starting tomorrow." Browne wrote.

The fact that Anthon avoided a serious injury is the best-case scenario for the Red Sox at this point. Anthony has just started to find his footing at the plate after missing some time earlier in the campaign due to back soreness. Over Anthony's last seven games, he slashed .269/.345.346 with a .691 OPS. That may not sound like much and the expectations for the young outfielder are much higher, but his overall season stats are much lower. He has played in 30 games overall this season and is slashing .229/.354/.321 with a .675 OPS. On top of that, Anthony has one homer, five RBIs, two stolen bases, 20 walks, five doubles, one triple and 12 runs scored.

It's important to note that this is a 21-year-old we're talking about. Most players at his age aren't even in the big leagues. He had a slow start to the season, but has started to show some signs of life and fortunately should be back in the lineup in the near future.

The best-case scenario would be if Anthony is good to go for the club's series finale against the Tigers on Wednesday. But even if he needs a little more time, the fact that the club thinks he will avoid an Injured List stint is a sign that they think he'll be back in the mix in the coming days.

Don't worry Red Sox fans, you can let out a sigh of relief. Anthony is going to be just fine.