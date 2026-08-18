Red Sox Have Big Plans for Roman Anthony, Trevor Story

The Boston Red Sox are going to get a whole lot better on paper over the next few weeks.

On Sunday, Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story kicked off a minor league rehab assignment with Triple-A Worcester and went 1-for-2. If Story can return to the field in the majors and look like he did last year, he'll quiet a lot of the noise around him from this season. Story underwent sports hernia surgery earlier in the campaign and hasn't played in a game in the majors since May 14. But this is an injury that he was dealing with earlier in the campaign before the surgery.

In a perfect world, Story will look like the guy who looked like a superstar again in 2025 after an injury-filled few seasons.

The Red Sox Have Big Roles For Roman Anthony And Trevor Story

May 12, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story (10) hits a single against the Philadelphia Phillies in the seventh inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But Story isn't the only guy near a return. Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony is expected to kick off a minor league rehab assignment on Tuesday with Double-A Portland.

Roman Anthony is scheduled to commence a Major League Rehab Assignment and join the Sea Dogs in Portland on Tuesday 🤩



🎟️ https://t.co/fqVYCuhCm4 pic.twitter.com/ZDLyEAUhmW — Portland Sea Dogs (@PortlandSeaDogs) August 17, 2026

When healthy and swinging it like they can, these are two massive cogs for the Red Sox's lineup now close to a return.

When Story and Anthony are ready to return, it sounds like Boston isn't going to be just simply easing them into the action. On Monday, Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy shared that the current plan is that Anthony is going to be the Red Sox's leadoff hitter when he returns and also that Story is preparing to come back and take over shortstop.

"Tracy said the Sox are preparing Story to play shortstop and Anthony to lead off as a DH/LF," Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe wrote. "Story will play for Worcester in Syracuse on Tuesday and Wednesday. He's of the mind that he could be ready as soon as Friday."

So, it sounds like Story could be back as soon as Friday against the San Francisco Giants. As of writing, there isn't an exact date yet expected for Anthony to return. While this is the case, his time is certainly coming. Position players can only be on a rehab assignment for a maximum of 20 days before a club has to make a decision. With Anthony expected to begin his rehab stint on Tuesday, the timer will begin.

Don't worry, Boston fans. Both Story and Anthony are extremely close to returning and it sounds like the Red Sox have big plans for both.