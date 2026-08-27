Trevor Story's Rehab Creating Awkward Situation for Red Sox

Last year at this time, the Boston Red Sox were leaning on Trevor Story's bat to help them make the playoffs. This year, they have to be wondering whether they need that bat at all.

Story, who has been out of action since May 14 after undergoing surgery for a sports hernia, was one of the driving forces behind the Red Sox's super slow start to the year. The team was 17-24 in games he appeared in early this year, while they're now 56-36 in games he misses.

Now, Story appears to be ready to return to the roster, at least in his own mind. A 4-for-29 line in eight games with Triple-A Worcester is hardly encouraging, but the veteran doesn't seem to want to play any more of those rehab games.

What Story said about wanting a return

May 2, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story (10) hits a one run RBI single during the seventh inning against the Houston Astros at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Wednesday, Story reaffirmed his desire to play in this weekend's four-game series against the arch-rival New York Yankees, a set which could drastically swing the chances of hosting those Yankees at Fenway Park in the first round of the playoffs versus having to go to the Bronx.

"Yeah, at some point in New York is the goal. Like I said, I got to kind of reconvene with the boys and talk it out," Story said, via Tommy Cassell of the Worcester Telegram & Gazzette.

As Red Sox fans are well aware, the likes of Andruw Monasterio and Nick Sogard have stepped up to power a resurgence from the Boston middle infield of late. In any given game Story starts, one of those two would likely be on the bench. Plus, bringing him back likely means fan favorite Anthony Seigler would be sent down to Triple-A.

Some will point to Monasterio's recent defensive struggles as the reason bringing Story back makes sense. But the 33-year-old has a fielding run value of negative-10 and negative-12 outs above average since the start of last season at shortstop — hardly an encouraging sign.

And with regards to Story's ability to contribute post-injury, in what world is a .305 OPS in 30 Triple-A plate appearances a signal that this is a player worthy of facing Cam Schlittler, Max Fried, and Carlos Rodón over the weekend?

As much as it's understandable for a veteran, former All-Star talent to want this moment, the Red Sox would be well within their rights to push back and keep Story in Worcester until next week. We'll see if that's what they end up doing.