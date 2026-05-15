The One Player Red Sox Can’t Afford to Trade This Season

Over the next few months, there's going to be plenty of trade chatter around the Boston Red Sox.

If the Red Sox can turn things around in the standings, the chatter will turn to various guys the club should add. If the Red Sox continue to struggle, then it will be a different conversation. Boston is talented enough on paper that there shouldn't be any discussion about trading pieces away. But the club hasn't shown it on the field. Boston is 18-25 on the season so far and in last place in the American League East. The Red Sox need to stack up a few more wins to shut down the negative noise around the organization.

Regardless of what happens over the next few months, the one guy the Red Sox shouldn't consider trading — barring some sort of blockbuster deal that cannot be refused — arguably is No. 1 prospect Franklin Arias.

May 18, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; A Boston Red Sox hat and glove rests on the railing by the dugout prior to a game against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

The one thing that the 2026 Red Sox have shown so far this season is that they don't have enough offense. It's unfortunate, but there's no way to sugarcoat it. Boston's offense simply hasn't gotten it done. The pitching has been great in May. Boston is third in the league in ERA over the last 15 days at 2.56, but the club is 6-6 over that span. That's not going to cut it. If your pitching is giving you that much, you should be winning more games. But Boston's offense has been that bad.

Arias is an internal piece who can add legit pop to this lineup for years to come without breaking the bank. The 20-year-old is down in Double-A and is slashing .349/.431/.642 with eight homers, 23 RBIs, 12 walks and seven doubles in 29 games. He's Boston's top prospect for a reason. For the Red Sox, they need a big right-handed bat. Arias can help with that. Trevor Story is under contract for the 2027 season and then has a club option for 2028. At this point, the Red Sox need to think about the long-term future of the lineup. Boston needs to add and adding a slugger is expensive. Arias is someone in the organization who will be able to help at some point for a discount.

So, while the Red Sox should be looking to make deals over the next few months, Arias is someone who shouldn't be touched.