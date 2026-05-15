Narrowing Down Potential Red Sox Fits to Rescue Ice-Cold Offense

The Boston Red Sox need to do something. The offense simply hasn't performed up to par and is costing the club games consistently.

Look at the month of May, for example. The Red Sox have the third-best ERA in baseball over the last 15 days at 2.56. But, the Red Sox are 6-6 over that stretch. In comparison, the Tampa Bay Rays have the best team ERA in baseball over the last 15 days at 2.02 and they are 10-2. The Milwaukee Brewers — who don't have a high-powered offense themselves — are second in baseball over the last 15 days with a 2.30 ERA, but they have an 8-3 record.

Neither the Rays nor the Brewers hit the ball out of the ballpark a lot. Boston is 28th in the league in homers with 31. The Rays are 26th in the league with 34. The Brewers are in last place in the league with 27. You can win games without the long ball, but you need to get on base, move runners along and do the little things right. Milwaukee and Tampa Bay have both mastered this concept. Simply put, Boston should be better. The pitching is doing its job. The offense is not.

So, how do the Red Sox fix it? Let's examine a few options.

Internal Options

Mar 6, 2026; Lakeland, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Kristian Campbell (28) rounds third after hitting a two run home run against the Detroit Tigers at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Boston needs a spark. When it gets Roman Anthony back, he will help. But when is he going to return? He's eligible on Friday, but it's anyone's guess at this point because of numerous vague updates on when the Red Sox outfielder will actually return to the field. Still, Boston needs a spark. Mickey Gasper has done a good job in his brief time in the majors so far this season. Boston has Kristian Campbell, Anthony Seigler, Nick Sogard, Braiden Ward, and Nate Eaton all playing well down in the minors right now.

Even if positionally it isn't great, the Red Sox need some life and need someone who can do something dynamic. Ward has 20 stolen bases in 26 games down in Triple-A. He would the give speed and could help as a pinch runner, at the very least. Both Sogard and Eaton showed they can have success in the majors in Boston last year. Campbell has the highest upside of the group. Seigler is another super utility guy and is hitting .286 in the minors. Boston can't simply just keep rolling out the same lineups and expect a significant turnaround.

Trade Candidates

May 11, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) reacts after striking out during the seventh inning against the Seattle Mariners at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Yordan Álvarez is a pipe dream, but he's the type of big-name talent the Red Sox should be eyeing at this point. Boston doesn't need another guy who can help around the edges. After trading Rafael Devers away and losing Alex Bregman in free agency, Boston needs a legit, dependable bat. Reports already have surfaced that the club is thinking about moves. Outside of Álvarez, other trade candidates to consider are Isaac Paredes of the Astros, Jo Adell of the Los Angeles Angels and maybe even CJ Abrams of the Washington Nationals.