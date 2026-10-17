This Dodgers Star Could Solve Red Sox's Power Problem This Winter

The Boston Red Sox could use some more right-handed thump in the middle of the lineup this offseason. Boston fans have been talking about this dating back to last offseason, and it is still the case right now.

Boston arguably is in a better position than some will admit. The Red Sox were knocked out of the playoffs early, but landing guys, like Adley Rutschman and Curtis Mead, during the 2026 season with team control beyond puts Boston in a good spot heading into 2027. The Red Sox aren't starting from scratch. On paper, Boston already is better than it was at this point last year because of the moves made during the season. Plus, Willson Contreras, who was acquired last offseason, is still with the organization.

Boston could use some more power, but it doesn't need to reinvent the wheel. One bat would be enough and the Red Sox should look to the Los Angeles Dodgers to solve it. Teoscar Hernandez is someone who could be available this winter. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal noted that if the Dodgers want to bring their top outfield prospects up to the majors, there won't be space unless they trade Hernandez.

The Red Sox Should Target Teoscar Hernandez

Oct 15, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez (37) reacts after striking out in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game four of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The Dodgers’ farm system remains elite, creating the potential to inject youth. Most of their best prospects, however, are outfielders. There won’t be a spot for any of them next season, unless the Dodgers trade left fielder Teoscar Hernandez," Rosenthal wrote.

If Hernandez ultimately does become available, he's someone who would absolutely solve the Red Sox's power needs. He hit 16 home runs and drove in 64 runs in 2026, but played in just 125 games. In 2025, he hit 25 home runs and drove in 89 runs. In 2024, he hit 33 home runs and drove in 99 runs in 154 games played.

Hernandez was someone who was connected to Boston in the past. When he was last a free agent, Boston was a team that was linked to him. Going after someone like Hernandez would arguably be better than paying a fortune to sign either Randy Arozarena or Seiya Suzuki. The free agent market is weak this winter, which could inflate prices for the top guys, like Arozarena and Suzuki. But both have question marks themselves. Hernandez, on the other hand, will make just over $17 million in 2027 and has a $15 million club option for 2028. He's not very expensive and then Boston could use leftover cash elsewhere, like trying to extend Rutschman.

Hernandez is someone who could come in and be the club's designated hitter from Day 1 and Boston would be better for it. If the Dodgers make him available, he's the exact player Boston should target.