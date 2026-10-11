Curtis Mead Has Major X-Factor Potential for 2027 Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox have a wild card on their hands heading into the 2027 season.

The second the 2026 season came to a close for Boston, the immediate talking point around the organization was that it needs to find a way to add power this offseason, among other things. Power was the biggest need last offseason and it has already been talked about as a need this offseason as well.

For the Red Sox, it's true they should look to add. Specifically, they should be looking for someone who could take over as the club's designated hitter. But there already is more power in the organization right now than at this point last year thanks in large part to the trade deadline. Boston fans saw a little of what Adley Rutschman can do. But Curtis Mead remains a wild card for the organization, but is someone fans really should be excited about. If he can continue his momentum from early in the 2026 season before he got traded, this is a guy who is going to add serious pop to the lineup and make it look like the club doesn't need big additions.

Red Sox Fans Should Be Excited About Curtis Mead

Jul 17, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Washington Nationals third baseman Curtis Mead (45) acknowledges the dugout after hitting a two RBI double during the third inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 2026, Mead played in 87 games with the Washington Nationals and slashed .254/.352/.500 with an .852 OPS, 17 home runs and 48 RBIs. Unfortunately, Red Sox fans only saw him play in one game as a member of the organization before he got hurt. But if you were to pace Mead's numbers from his time in Washington over the course of an entire season, you'd see why the Red Sox went after him.

17 home runs in 87 games is a pace of 31 home runs in 162 games. 48 RBIs in 87 games is a pace of 89 RBIs in 162 games. Willson Contreras led the Red Sox with 27 home runs in 2026. Wilyer Abreu had the second-highest total with 24 long balls. Jarren Duran finished the season third on the roster with 20 homers and no one else was able to hit more than 16.

Mead's home run pace was better than everyone else on the Red Sox's roster. If he can stay healthy in 2027, we're talking about someone who immediately would be a big power upgrade to the roster. Mead essentially will feel like a big offseason addition after playing in just one game in 2026 with Boston. He suffered an unlucky injury by getting on the wrist by a pitch. But he's healthy enough now to the point that he was activated in the wild-card series against the New York Yankees. If Boston can keep him healthy, he's going to be one of the power bats Red Sox fans have been clamoring for.