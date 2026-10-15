Red Sox Notes: Adley Rutschman Offseason Question, Trade Idea, More

Boston Red Sox fans should be excited about the outlook of the organization right now heading into the 2027 season, despite the early exit in the playoffs.

It's easier said than done, especially after getting knocked out of the playoffs by the club's biggest rival. The New York Yankees took down the Red Sox in the wild-card round and that will be the final memory of the 2026 season for Boston fans. But if you look ahead a bit, it's not hard to see why Boston could contend in 2027. Plus, with the offseason now here, the Red Sox could certainly add even more pieces. With that being said, let's break down the club, including a mock trade to add power this winter.

Adley Rutschman Offseason Question

Sep 29, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox manager Chad Tracy (17) and catcher Adley Rutschman (31) walk to the mound for a pitching change during the fifth inning of game one of the Wildcard round of the 2026 MLB Playoffs against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

From an internal standpoint, one of the biggest questions looming over Boston is what to do with Adley Rutschman. The All-Star backstop is 28 years old and has just one year of control left for the 2027 season. Afterward, he'll be a free agent, unless Boston inks a long-term extension with him beforehand.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow was asked about the idea of a Rutschman extension at his end-of-season press conference and didn't tip his hand.

"He immediately endeared himself to the pitching staff, to the coaching staff, to the clubhouse," Breslow said. "Just a really, really high-quality teammate and leader. As to the other question, I think that's something that will develop internally. Any conversations about what Adley's future looks like will take place between Adley, his representatives and me."

It's not hard to see why the Red Sox paid a pretty penny to bring him to town. Rutschman's offense took a bit of a hit in 2025 and 2026 due to injuries. But look at his 2024 season: 19 home runs, 79 RBIs, 21 doubles and a .250/.318/.391 slash line in 148 games. Plus, he's among the best defensive catchers in the game. Boston's catcher spot has been a black hole for years. Rutschman is here to solve it. Boston should extend him.

Mock Trade To Acquire Isaac Paredes

Sep 29, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes (15) hits a single against the Chicago White Sox during game one of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Red Sox Acquire: INF Isaac Paredes

Astros Acquire: OF Jarren Duran

This was an idea talked about a lot last offseason. This year, it makes sense once again. One talking point last year was that Duran's trade value was too high to simply flip for Paredes. That isn't the case any longer. The Astros need help in the outfield and Boston needs another slugger. Paredes hit 25 homers in 2026. That would help Boston.

What To Do With Brayan Bello?

Sep 25, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Brayan Bello (66) pitches during the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 2026, Bello was incredible out of the bullpen but struggled in the rotation for most of the season, until the end. Will he be in the rotation in 2026? Or, could we see him in the bullpen once again? That would seemingly hinge on what happens with Sonny Gray. If the Red Sox bring the righty back, that would seemingly not leave room in the rotation for Bello. Or, if the Red Sox add another righty to pair with Garrett Crochet, Payton Tolle, Jake Bennett and Ranger Suarez, that would be a bad sign for Bello. If the Red Sox don't add another high-profile righty, that would be good news for Bello.