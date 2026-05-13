This Red Sox-Ketel Marte Trade Would Fix Boston’s Ailing Offense

The Boston Red Sox need to find some sort of way to break out of this early-slump that they find themselves in.

Boston simply can't get out of its own way. On the pitching side, Boston has strung together a handful of very good performances lately. The Red Sox have allowed more than four runs in a game just once over their last eight games. While this is the case, Boston went 4-4 over that stretch. That's because the offense continues to struggle. On Tuesday, the Red Sox allowed just two runs against a difficult Philadelphia Phillies lineup, but Boston scored just one run. Brayan Bello came in behind an opener and was great for the second straight outing and pitched 6 1/3 innings and allowed just one run.

Roman Anthony is currently on the Injured List and should help to fix the offense when he's ready to return. But Boston needs more. This offense will not contend as is. The Red Sox are seven games below .500 at 17-24. Right now, the Red Sox are 29th in the league in homers (29), 27th in runs scored (157), 23rd in base hits (322) and 20th in team batting average (.235). Clearly, something needs to be done.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow has shown that he isn't afraid to make a bold move in-season. This year, the club fired manager Alex Cora. Last year, the Red Sox traded Rafael Devers. Boston should keep the trend going and try to get a trade done quickly to bolster the offense and the club the Red Sox should call is the Arizona Diamondbacks. This past offseason, Ketel Marte was floated as a trade candidate. Boston was one of the teams consistently linked to the Diamondbacks' infielder, but nothing got done and eventually the Diamondbacks shut down the idea of a trade.

While unlikely, Marte is the guy Boston should be calling about. He now has a full no-trade clause, so it's not the easiest idea in the world, unless the All-Star wants to leave. Regardless, the Red Sox should call and make an offer and see what happens from there.

Red Sox-Diamondbacks Ketel Marte Mock Trade

May 11, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) stands at his position prior to the start of the bottom of the fifth inning after flying out against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Red Sox Receive: INF Ketel Marte

Diamondbacks Receive: OF Jarren Duran, INF Mikey Romero (Red Sox's No. 11 Prospect), RHP

Marcus Phillips (Red Sox's No. 8 Prospect)

In this scenario, the Diamondbacks would get Marte's contract off the books and bring in an All-Star-level outfielder under team control, a big-league-ready former first-round pick in Romero and a young starter with big-time upside. Now, again, the idea of making a run at Marte is more complicated than just making some sort of offer.

He has a no-trade clause and was pulled off the trade market before the season, so Boston would have to overpay to even get the Diamondbacks on the phone. Plus, the team would need to hope that Marte would be interested in leaving Arizona. Right now, the Diamondbacks are 20-21 and in third place in the NL West.

If the Red Sox could somehow get a deal like this done, Marte would immediately pencil in at second base with Marcelo Mayer moving to third base. Caleb Durbin could be in a utility role off the bench. The outfield logjam would be cleared up and Masataka Yoshida could have consistent at-bats as the club's designated hitter.

This is likely a pipe dream. But the Red Sox need to get creative and try something, or risk the season completely going off the rails.