Ketel Marte, 2 More Trade Targets Red Sox Should Pursue Right Now

The Boston Red Sox should absolutely be aggressive early on this season.

We've already seen a handful of small-scale trades get done around the league, despite the fact that the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline won't be here until August 3. The most recent deal that popped up around the league happened on Tuesday with the Arizona Diamondbacks sending outfielder Alek Thomas to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

There haven't been any game-changing deals around the league yet, but there will be plenty to come as we inch closer to August. Last year, the Red Sox got into the mix early and traded Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants. This year, they should get in the mix early as well and specifically look to add.

Here are three trade candidates worth targeting for Boston between now and August 3.

Sandy Alcántara — Miami Marlins

May 10, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) throws in the first inning against the Washington Nationals at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Do the Red Sox really need another elite starting pitcher? Not really. But the Red Sox have shown under Craig Breslow that they aren't afraid to stockpile arms. Injuries have already impacted the club's starting rotation. Garrett Crochet is on the Injured List and Sonny Gray already had a stint on the IL as well. Patrick Sandoval, Kutter Crawford, and Johan Oviedo are all depth options on the IL as well. You can never have too many good arms and Alcántara has a 3.90 ERA and has a $21 million club option for the 2027 season. Gray isn't guaranteed to return next year with a mutual option on his deal. If the Red Sox want to build a super rotation, why not try to add a former Cy Young Award winner?

Ketel Marte — Arizona Diamondbacks

May 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte against the New York Mets at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Marte was a trade candidate this past offseason, but the Diamondbacks ended up holding onto him. It will be harder to move him this season, if the Diamondbacks change their mind, because he now has a full no-trade clause. If he's interested in Boston, the Red Sox should be interested in him. He hasn't had the start to the season he likely hoped, but he is still the best offensive second baseman in the league. If the Diamondbacks were interested, Boston could simply move Marcelo Mayer to third base and roll with Marte at second base.

Tobias Myers — New York Mets

May 8, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New York Mets pitcher Tobias Myers against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This is a bit more outside-of-the-box. Myers was acquired by the New York Mets in the Freddy Peralta deal this past offseason. He has a 3.28 ERA in 13 total appearances for New York, including one start. He's under team control through the 2030 season. If the Mets blow up the roster, Myers could be an intriguing long-term bullpen piece with flexibility to also provide depth in the rotation if need be.