Ketel Marte Blockbuster Trade Still Possible For Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox have been heavily linked to one of the top overall infielders in the National League over the last few weeks.

Since the winter meetings, Boston has been one of the teams consistently tied to Arizona Diamondbacks three-time All-Star Ketel Marte. On Monday, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal dropped a report that should have the attention of Boston fans. Rosenthal noted that a Marte trade remains in play despite Arizona reportedly bringing Merrill Kelly back. On top of this, Rosenthal reported that Marte has a five-team no-trade clause and Boston is not on it.

"The Arizona Diamondbacks’ two-year, $40 million agreement with right-hander Merrill Kelly, coupled with their one-year, $7.5 million signing of Michael Soroka, changes little in the team’s approach to trading second baseman Ketel Marte, according to a club source," Rosenthal wrote. "The only difference now is that the Diamondbacks are more settled in their rotation. Ryne Nelson, Eduardo Rodriguez and Brandon Pfaadt are in place with Kelly and Soroka, and Corbin Burnes is expected back from Tommy John surgery at some point during the summer...

Will the Red Sox land another star this winter?

"The Diamondbacks want young major-league ready players for Marte, but also would consider prospects they could spin to a third club for the right talent. Lining up a two-team trade, though, will be difficult enough. Involving a third club might complicate the process excessively...

"Marte has a five-team no-trade list – the Athletics, New York Yankees, Pittsburgh Pirates, Giants and Cardinals, according to people briefed on his contract. He will gain full no-trade protection as a player with 10 years of major-league service, five consecutive with the same team, on the 10th day of the 2026 season."

MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reported on Friday that the Diamondbacks are "targeting starting pitching" and "might be intrigued by young infielder Marcelo Mayer."

Boston has already swung two impactful trades this offseason by acquiring Sonny Gray and Johan Oviedo. If the Red Sox were to get a deal done for Marte, that would move the needle for the Red Sox, but there would still be questions in the infield with Alex Bregman available in free agency.

