Trevor Story's Candid Reaction to Red Sox Shortstop Trade Rumors

Trevor Story's fifth season with the Boston Red Sox has arguably been his most disappointing yet, but the book may not be closed at this point.

There was rampant speculation that the Red Sox would land a shortstop at Monday's trade deadline, with names like CJ Abrams and Zach Neto at the top of the rumor mill. But the club instead addressed needs like catcher and relief pitching, while Andruw Monasterio remained the everyday shortstop -- a role he's had since mid-July.

Story, who has been on the injured list since May with a sports hernia and is on the mend from surgery at the end of that month, had to know his odds of reclaiming his job were boosted by the Red Sox's Monday inaction. How soon he returns and the obvious question of how he plays upon that return are critical X-factors in this season moving forward.

What Story said about trade rumors, potential return

May 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle (7) steals second base ahead of the throw to Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story (10) in the seventh inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the deadline had passed, Story had his chance to discuss his experience with the rumor mill and how he was thinking about his chances of rejoining the team in an important role moving forward.

“There was speculation, for sure. I saw it,” Story said, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive. “But that’s the business side of (the game). I can’t really control that, especially when I’m not playing. It unfolded how it did. Obviously, I’m happy about that and excited to get back in there, be part of this and contribute all I can to this incredible turnaround.”

Specifically, Story spoke about his level of interaction with the rumors of the Red Sox landing a shortstop.

“I see them,” he said, per Cotillo. “I wouldn’t say they (irritate) me, but I keep note, for sure.”

Since Story last played on May 14, the Red Sox have gone 43-26. Marcelo Mayer got his crack at the starting job, did poorly and got injured, and wound up traded to the San Francisco Giants. But Monasterio has been a spark plug, and Story's .547 OPS in 41 games this season doesn't indicate a sure thing.

As we enter the final two months of the regular season, it will be instructive to watch Story's timeline for a rehab stint. If that comes within the next couple of weeks, the Red Sox will soon have some thinking to do.