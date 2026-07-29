Red Sox's Most Obvious Trade Candidate No One's Talking About
In this story:
With only five days to go before the trade deadline, speculation about what the Boston Red Sox might do is getting narrow-minded.
There's a lot of shortstop talk, to put things succinctly. The Red Sox have been linked to the likes of Zach Neto, CJ Abrams, Jeremy Peña, and even Francisco Lindor, whom other reports have denied is on the table for Boston. But bringing in a shortstop might also necessitate moving a shortstop away.
The Red Sox have Andruw Monasterio and Tseng-Che Cheng on the 40-man roster, but Trevor Story, Marcelo Mayer, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa are all on the injured list and active in their rehab processes. That would represent too many mouths to feed by sometime in late August, and more consideration should be given to Story being the one dealt.
Story feasibly could be traded by Monday
It doesn't seem likely that the Red Sox would be able to unload Masataka Yoshida, who is set to make $18.7 million next year. Story is signed up for $25 million, and it's true enough that no team would eat that full cost. But compared to Yoshida, the Red Sox might have the appetite to eat almost all of that just to save a few million bucks against the luxury tax threshold.
A few insiders have agreed with the notion that Story could be moved, though as far as we can tell, none have reported that the Red Sox were actively pursuing that move. Most recently, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic wrote that "trading Story is an option, but finding a suitor might be tough" on Wednesday.
After Story's sports hernia surgery in May, the Red Sox gave Mayer a chance to handle shortstop duties. His failure to grab the reins, followed by his own trip to the injured list, left the Red Sox marooned, though Cheng was quite helpful throughout the recent 15-game winning streak.
The sticking point here is that if Boston really is going to bring in a replacement at shortstop, Story is going to be a respected veteran leader trapped in a clubhouse without a role at some point, whether that gets delayed until next season when Curtis Mead is healthy or happens soon.
So although perhaps we shouldn't expect a trade, it feels like the possibility is at least worth holding on to in the case that one of those big-name shortstops gets hooked.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com