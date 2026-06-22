Was Alex Cora's Cryptic Tweet a Shot at Rafael Devers?

Forgive the colloquialism, but Alex Cora loves vagueposting on social media these days.

The former Boston Red Sox manager took to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday and wrote a post consisting of just two words, some punctuation, and an emoji. That was enough for it to go viral, mostly with Red Sox fans.

What Cora wrote wasn't of as much significance as when he wrote it. That timing left some fans convinced it was a shot at fellow ex-Red Sox Rafael Devers, while the journalistic instincts we still carry must emphasize that we don't know such an idea to be fact.

Cora's tweet comes right after Devers' embarrassing moment

Jun 16, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; San Francisco Giants first baseman Rafael Devers (16) in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

A few minutes before Cora's tweet, Devers drew the ire of San Francisco Giants fans and had his own viral moment on baseball Twitter. The notably slow Devers threw a fit on first base after drawing a leadoff walk and tried to shoo pinch-runner Jonah Cox back into the dugout as the Giants were trailing by one run in the ninth inning and looking to avoid a sweep.

Then came Cora's post ("But, but... "), which had 1.6 million views as of Monday morning.

If the post was indeed targeted at Devers, one would imagine Cora was still feeling aggrieved by the 29-year-old's actions in Boston last season, shortly before he was traded to San Francisco. Devers refused point-blank to play first base when Triston Casas tore his patellar tendon, even after he was asked to do so in a face-to-face meeting with principal owner John Henry.

In the past, Cora has had seemingly cryptic posts that could be explained by another sporting event, like a University of Miami football game, or Liverpool match in the Premier League. Unless he was particularly incensed by the Spanish National Team's performance from the World Cup or Wyndham Clark winning the U.S. Open in golf, it's hard to see what else this one would have been about.

For Red Sox fans, it's just stunning that both Cora and Devers are gone already. The relationship between manager and player always seemed strong, but if Sunday's post was what many think, it's no wonder there were reports last June that Cora supported the trade.