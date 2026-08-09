Ex-Red Sox Marcelo Mayer Hints At Emotionally Charged Return to Boston

The sudden end to Marcelo Mayer's tenure with the Boston Red Sox wasn't quite a Rafael Devers-level breakup, but there were some similarities.

For one, both got sent to the San Francisco Giants for what many perceived as a lackluster trade return. There was an obvious rift between Devers and the team last year, and seemingly a disconnect at a minimum between Mayer and some folks in the organization. And lastly, they both got a quick matchup against Boston after being shipped out.

In just under two weeks, the Giants will travel to Fenway Park for what has long been bookmarked as Devers' return to the team he won a World Series with eight years ago. Now, the Red Sox's former first-round pick and No. 1 prospect will join Devers in the visiting dugout, only 18 days after being traded for a middle reliever.

What Mayer said about coming back to Boston

Jun 8, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Ryan Vilade (26) slides as Boston Red Sox shortstop Marcelo Mayer (11) throws to first base in the third inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This weekend, when speaking of that series that begins on Aug. 21, Mayer wasn't keen on giving the Red Sox or their fans any bulletin board material. But it was fairly obvious that the series would mean a bit more to the 23-year-old, assuming he would be ready to play after spending the last month and a half on the injured list.

“Definitely thought about it,” Mayer said, via Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic. “That would be for sure a good experience. But before that, I’ve just got to make sure that I’m ready to play and healthy and doing whatever I can to help the team win.”

The Giants and Red Sox have been ships steering in different directions since the original blockbuster last June. Boston turned its 2025 season around to make the playoffs, while Devers and the Giants fell out of the picture. This year, the Red Sox's massive turnaround has them in comfortable playoff position, while San Francisco sits 12 1/2 games out of a wild-card spot.

Mayer could still make the Red Sox regret giving up on him too early if he has a long and successful San Francisco career. But it's somewhat shocking how quickly his stock fell, and it's somewhat fitting that he and Devers will return to Fenway as villains at the same time.