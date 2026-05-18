Wife of Red Sox Legend Slams Craig Breslow Amid Coaching Turmoil

Of all the firings the Boston Red Sox made at the end of April, game-planning coordinator and run prevention coach Jason Varitek was the most complicated by far.

Manager Alex Cora and five of his top assistants left the organization for good immediately when chief baseball officer Craig Breslow and the ownership group dropped the hammer on April 25. But Varitek, who was the former team captain and a beloved figure among fans, was in some way asked to stay.

As the Red Sox have left the door open for Varitek to make his way back at some point, however, the ex-backstop's wife let the world know on Monday what she thinks of Breslow and how the Red Sox handled the situation.

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Catherine Varitek throws shot at Breslow

Aug 27, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Boston Red Sox game planning and run prevention coach Jason Varitek (33) stands in the dugout before the game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Boston Red Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-Imagn Images | James A. Pittman-Imagn Images

In a post to X on Monday morning, Catherine Varitek responded to a fan who had made a plea for husband Jason to stay with the organization, making it clear that she doesn't find Breslow to be the savant some were suggesting he'd be when he took over the gig.

"They have the 'smartest man in baseball' running the show… they’ll be OK without Jason, that’s what they wanted. It’s what’s best for the team," wrote Varitek, punctuating her tweet with a smiling emoji.

They have the “smartest man in baseball” running the show… they’ll be OK without Jason, that’s what they wanted. It’s what’s best for the team.🤗 https://t.co/NF5t06TaZx — Catherine Varitek (@CatherinVaritek) May 18, 2026

Catherine Varitek's comments came six days after Breslow went on NESN's pregame show and said he was "confident and hopeful" that the Red Sox and Jason Varitek would figure out an arrangement for the latter to stick around.

"Tek has meant and means so much to this organization. There will be an open invitation for him to remain in this organization for as long as he wants," Breslow said (via Ian Browne of MLB.com). "I think those conversations will take place kind of in a private setting with (CEO) Sam (Kennedy), and Tek and I. And obviously (I'm) confident and hopeful that we can work through that but also want to respect the time right now."

Based on Catherine Varitek's comments, it sounds as though Breslow's confidence is a bit of a one-way street. Never say never, but it seems unlikely we'll see No. 33 back in the dugout as long as Breslow remains at the helm.