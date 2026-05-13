Red Sox Legend Has 'Open Invitation' to Return to Boston

When the Boston Red Sox fired former manager Alex Cora and a handful of coaches, they specifically had a different message for team legend Jason Varitek, who also is no longer with the franchise.

Varitek spent his entire 15-year big league career in Boston and won two World Series titles as a player and was named as Boston's captain. He retired after the 2011 season and there hasn't been a player with the organization to be named captain since.

After his playing days wrapped up, he was quickly hired by then-general manager Ben Cherington as a special assistant in 2012. He has been with the club in various roles since, including in the dugout as the game planning and run prevention coach. Varitek wore a lot of hats in the Red Sox organization, but he left when Cora and a handful of others did, although the club said he was "reassigned," rather than fired. Still, the expectation has been that he's done with the club as well.

Jason Varitek Was In The Group Of Coaches No Longer With Boston

Aug 27, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Boston Red Sox game planning and run prevention coach Jason Varitek (33) stands in the dugout before the game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Boston Red Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-Imagn Images | James A. Pittman-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow was asked about Varitek's standing with the organization and noted that he will have an "open invitation" to remain in Boston as long as he wants.

"Tek has meant and means so much to this organization," Breslow said, as transcribed by MLB.com's Ian Browne. "There will be an open invitation for him to remain in this organization for as long as he wants. I think those conversations will take place kind of in a private setting with [Sam Kennedy], and Tek and I. And obviously [I'm] confident and hopeful that we can work through that but also want to respect the time right now."

After Cora and the group were fired in a shocking move back in April, the group took to X with a photo, including Varitek.

Alex Cora just posted this photo on Instagram pic.twitter.com/RxcnUMat5z — Ari Alexander (@AriA1exander) April 26, 2026

While he may have an "open invitation" to return, it would be pretty surprising to see him back with the Red Sox in the near future. Boston cleared house after a tough start to the campaign. Since then, things haven't significantly improved. Boston is still seven games under .500 at 17-24.

There are a lot of variables at play here. If the Red Sox are unable to turn things around, then Breslow's job is going to be something to watch out for as well. After the season plays out, then this will be a conversation again. It would be shocking to see Varitek back this season. Afterward, anything could happen.