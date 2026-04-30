Wild Red Sox Theory Spreading Around Struggling Offense

The Boston Red Sox's offense has been a drag so far this season. But why is that the case?

The most likely answer is that the team simply has been unlucky and a handful of guys are slumping at the same time after one month. Also, the club knew it had an offense problem coming into the 2026 season and let Alex Bregman walk in free agency. Plus, there are five talented outfielders on the club and guys aren't having as consistent roles as in 2025. Those are the simplest answers for why the Red Sox's offense is struggling.

While this is the case, ESPN's Buster Olney wrote on X on Thursday that an "interesting" theory that is spreading around rival front offices is that the enforcement of coaching boxes is taking away a strength of Boston relaying pitch types to hitters.

The Red Sox's Offense Has Struggled

Apr 27, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story (10, left) and second baseman Marcelo Mayer (11) celebrate after a win over the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

"One of the interesting theories about the struggling Red Sox offense in rival front offices is that Boston has been impacted significantly by the enforcement of the coaching boxes," Olney wrote. "The Red Sox were regarded by some other teams as being extraordinary at ascertaining grips/relaying pitch types to hitters — and that advantage is now gone."

Maybe there's some truth to that. But, Boston's offensive struggles can't just be attributed to coaching boxes. Right now, Boston has the second-fewest homers in the league right now with just 21. Boston is tied for 24th in the league with 123 runs. Also, Boston is hitting just .231 as a team. Again, maybe there is some truth to this theory out there right now, but it's not the whole story.

If you look at this roster right now, Trevor Story is hitting .197, Caleb Durbin is hitting .172, Jarren Duran is hitting .170, and Roman Anthony is hitting .208. Those are the four biggest reasons why Boston's offense is struggling. Garrett Crochet has a 6.30 ERA and Brayan Bello has a 9.12 ERA. Neither of those numbers helps either. Maybe the coaching boxes have impacted the club a bit, but not enough for these numbers to be where they are. Maybe hitting coach Pete Fatse was a problem, but the Red Sox already fired him. The simplest solution is that a few key cogs are just going through slumps at the same time.

At some point, the talent will take over and Boston will find a way through, despite the fact that the start has been difficult.