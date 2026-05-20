Will Red Sox Fans Join MLB's 'Tarps Off' Craze This Weekend?

Will the Boston Red Sox take part in Major League Baseball's latest viral craze?

To think that the St. Louis Cardinals would start a national movement before the season would have sounded a little far-fetched, but since droves of their fans started going shirtless in the middle of their current hot streak last week, other fan bases have gotten involved. "Tarps off" is officially a thing in MLB, and even if it goes away shortly, it's becoming a panel on the tapestry of the season.

WALK-OFF

TARPS OFF



Iván Herrera wins it in extras! 💥 pic.twitter.com/MJj0NL25un — MLB (@MLB) May 20, 2026

Tarps Off movement continues to sweep across the league 😳 pic.twitter.com/mHrooydx8b — MLB (@MLB) May 20, 2026

Tigers fans are the latest to join the tarps off movement pic.twitter.com/xWcunW53S6 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 20, 2026

The Red Sox have been on the road throughout this viral craze, and an unenthusiastic crowd for the slumping Kansas City Royals hasn't yet exposed them too it. But when the Sox come home to Fenway Park for a weekend series against the Minnesota Twins, it's a legitimate question as to whether we see shirtless fans parading around.

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Yes, Red Sox fans can go 'tarps off' at Fenway

Fans watch the Boston Red Sox take on the New York Yankees from the Green Monster seats April 23 at Fenway Park in Boston. | Rick Cinclair/Telegram & Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rob Bradford of WEEI made it a point on Wednesday to clarify that if fans chose to, they were at complete liberty to be shirtless for Friday's game or any other. That word came to Bradford directly from a Red Sox spokesperson.

"There is no specific policy against removing your shirt at Fenway Park. We ask fans to abide by the code of conduct to create a safe and enjoyable experience for all," the spokesperson told Bradford.

Even if Red Sox fans haven't partaken in the craze yet this time around, they already have one viral shirtless moment -- three years ago during a rain delay on Marathon Monday. In fact, one could say they were trendsetters.

Woodstock ‘99 is happening in the centerfield bleachers at Fenway Park right now. pic.twitter.com/imubMLIg74 — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) April 17, 2023

Also of note: The weather in Boston, which has been excruciatingly hot for May this week, is scheduled to cool off significantly by Friday night, with the high for the day in the low 60s. That might dissuade a few people from exposing their entire torsos to the elements.

So if you happen to be heading to Fenway for Friday's opener against Minnesota, it's entirely your call. Join the movement, or simply watch the game and wait for the fad to die down.