Red Sox Already Active in Trade Talks to Fix Struggling Offense

Boston Red Sox president and chief executive officer Sam Kennedy joined "The Greg Hill Show" on Friday on WEEI and was refreshingly candid.

Kennedy was asked about Roman Anthony's status and specifically if he is dealing with a torn ligament in his hand. With Anthony still on the shelf, there has been some wild speculation and rumors out there. Kennedy shut down the noise and specifically said that Anthony doesn't have a torn ligament and the club had multiple opinions to confirm that.

That's not even close to all, though. Kennedy was asked about the club's sluggish offense. Now, the Red Sox have won four of their last five games and have shown some signs of life. Boston scored 11 runs over its last two games, including seven runs against the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday. But the offense remains the team's biggest weakness. With the pitching the club has, Boston can contend, even after a tough start to the season. The club simply needs a little more offense.

Kennedy was asked whether the club is already looking to the trade market to try to find some sort of solution and he noted that conversations are being had earlier than ever "on that front" and while he doesn't know if a deal will get done, he said that he hopes something does happen on the sooner side.

"There has been conversations going on earlier than ever before on that front," Kennedy said when asked if the Red Sox are looking around for a deal to improve the offense. "It's obviously hard. The American League is so bunched up. There's some National League teams that are, I'd say, more engaged in conversations than typical at this time of the year. If the question is [Craig Breslow] and his team in baseball operations trying to improve the team right now, the answer is yes.

Will we be able to get a deal done or match up on something? I have no idea, is the truth. But there's conversations and there's urgency. That's something that is important. Hopefully, something that could be done earlier rather than later but there's two ways to improve: with the existing group and then new faces. We're going to try on both of those."

Red Sox on the lookout for a bat?

Kennedy: "There has been conversations going on earlier than ever before on that front" Red Sox President and CEO, Sam Kennedy joins! What does Kennedy make of this offense/pitching?

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Who Could Sam Kennedy Be Talking About?

Apr 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Red Sox logo and a field bag during batting practice before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

It's certainly interesting that Kennedy confirmed talks have been had this early in the season. It's also interesting that he said that there are teams in the National League who have been more willing to talk. But who could he be talking about?

The Colorado Rockies, San Francisco Giants, Miami Marlins and New York Mets are all at least six games below .500. The Washington Nationals are just one game below .500 at 25-26, although they are not contenders. The Philadelphia Phillies are 25-25 and president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski has specifically said that he has had talks earlier than ever before as well.

For Boston, the biggest need at this point is power in the middle of the lineup and the easiest way to do so would be adding someone who can play third base. Caleb Durbin's bat just hasn't cut it. It wouldn't be the worst thing for him to get some time down in Triple-A to reset. The club also could look for a second baseman and move Marcelo Mayer to third base or shortstop. Or, if Trevor Story is going to miss significant time, then potentially a shortstop.

Of the teams struggling in the National League right now, intriguing options would be CJ Abrams of the Nationals (shortstop), Hunter Goodman of the Rockies if the Red Sox want more pop behind the plate, Luis Arraez of the San Francisco Giants (second base), and Brett Baty of the New York Mets (utility).