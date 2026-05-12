Zach Wheeler, Phillies Rave About Ranger Suárez Ahead of Red Sox Series

As Ranger Suarez looks to further a good first impression with Boston Red Sox fans, he'll see his long-time team this week in a critical matchup at Fenway Park.

The Philadelphia Phillies are coming to town for a showdown of the only two teams to fire their managers so far this season. The Red Sox have improved slightly under interim manager Chad Tracy, but the Phillies have thrived since Rob Thomson was fired in favor of Don Mattingly, going 10-3 as of Tuesday.

When he signed a five-year, $130 million contract with the Red Sox, Suarez was on the receiving end of all sorts of compliments and well-wishes from the Phillies and their fans. Now that the reunion is at hand, the Phillies players still seem half disbelieving that they're not teammates with him anymore.

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Clear how much Phillies players love Suarez

Sep 27, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Ranger Suarez (55) attempts to make a play at first after being hit with a line drive during the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Zack Wheeler, the Phillies' longtime ace, makes his return to the majors for the Tuesday opener after surgery to treat thoracic outlet syndrome in his shoulder. Suarez was on his mind as he looked back on the turnover of the offseason.

“I figured it was inevitable that he’d be somewhere else with the way the payroll is,” said Wheeler, per Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia. “We had Taijuan (Walker) at the time and (Andrew) Painter was coming. Things were kind of full. As good as Ranger is, they kind of didn’t have a spot. It’s the reality of baseball, the business side."

The Red Sox's rotation looked close to full at the time of the signing as well, but Boston had nine figures burning a hole in its pockets after Alex Bregman skipped town. Though he's taken a few extra days off between starts due to a hamstring pull in his start on May 3, he's generally been the team's most consistent starter in the early season.

Meanwhile, it has to be a plus for Red Sox fans that the Phillies are still so enamored with Suarez that they FaceTimed him from the clubhouse just a couple of weeks ago.

“I love you guys. I miss you guys. See you soon,” Suarez told his ex-teammates, according to Salisbury.

When he sees them from 60 feet, six inches away on Thursday, though, he'll be looking to send them back to the dugout disappointed.